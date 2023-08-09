Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

XLU: Hot Summer Could Lead To Another Strong EPS Surprise

InSight Analytics profile picture
InSight Analytics
352 Followers

Summary

  • XLU underperformed in 2023 following the weak energy consumption pattern hitting the US utilities players.
  • The extreme heat during the summertime could underpin electricity demand and earnings surprise in the upcoming quarter.
  • Valuation suggests up to 15% upside potential, while the energy transition projects could maintain utilities EPS growth above the S&P 500.

Adult electrical engineer inspect the electrical systems at the equipment control cabinet. Installation of modern electrical station

Andrey Grigoriev

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) has underperformed prominently since the beginning of the year as the warm winter brought weakness to the utility players and turned the recession-resistant sector into a laggard. In the

This article was written by

InSight Analytics profile picture
InSight Analytics
352 Followers
My investment approach is focused on determining attractively valued high quality stocks with near and long term growth drivers based on fundamental analysis, industry/macro trends.*Associated with Atlas Equity Research

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.