Andrey Grigoriev

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) has underperformed prominently since the beginning of the year as the warm winter brought weakness to the utility players and turned the recession-resistant sector into a laggard. In the meantime, unusual hot weather in the US may continue throughout the summer, thus positively affecting the energy consumption patterns and earnings of the sector in the third quarter at least. As a result, the utilities sector could start to catch up with the S&P 500, underpinned by a slowdown in inflation rates and the likely end of the interest rate hike cycle. I am Buy on XLU, as the ETF trades at a more than 10% discount to its 5y average P/E multiple, while the fair price calculations suggest up to 15% upside. It’s clear from my point of view that the XLU performance is not reflecting the Q2 earning surprise of the utilities sector, and I believe the industry could outperform the benchmark’s EPS growth in the back half of the year on potential revival of electricity demand.

Overview and outlook

XLU provides exposure to the US utilities sector of the S&P 500 index by tracking and repeating the dynamics of the Utilities Select Sector Index.

Fund allocation (SSGA)

The fund is mainly focused on electric utilities, which occupy a 65.4% share in the allocation, followed by multi-utilities (28.4% share), water utilities (2.9%) and gas utilities (1.8%). In the meantime, the ETF is quite concentrated, where the top 5 out of 30 holdings approximates 40% of the fund's portfolio as follows: NextEra Energy (NEE) with 14.8% share; Southern Company (SO) with 7.9%; Duke Energy (DUK) with 7.4%; Sempra (SRE) with 4.8% and American Electric Power (AEP) having 4.5% of the portfolio.

Top 10 holdings (SSGA)

As of August 7, 2023, the fund manages assets in the amount of $14.75 billion, which come to investors at a reasonable cost of 0.10% on annum.

Obviously, the utility sector has hardly been among the preferred bets since the beginning of the year. The ETF fell 7.8%, as its recession protection feature was overshadowed by the revival of the technology sector with a 38% gain YtD. The fund executed its feature fairly well during 2022, but the market landscape changed. The warm winter caused weak energy consumption dynamics in the first half of the year, where the demand for electricity decreased by 3% YoY.

Data by YCharts

However, the current weather trends point out more positive results in the back half of the year. With unusual high temperatures in June and July, the electricity consumption profile (mainly for cooling) could be supportive for the electric utilities in the third quarter. In addition, EPS growth will be supported in the coming quarter by low base effect in 2022, when the sector was under strong pressure from high inflation. In the second quarter of 2023, the utilities sector delivered the third highest earnings surprise, or +9.9% compared to +7.9% for the S&P 500 index. And since the players in the industry operate under strict tariff regulations, it could be expected to take at least a few quarters, in my view, for the increased operating costs to be passed on to electricity rates. As a result, I believe that it is reasonable to expect the utilities sector to grow its EPS faster than the benchmark.

Valuation and takeaways

I will base the calculations of the XLU upside potential on the weighted average target prices of securities that make up the fund. Based on the consensus estimates, the upside potential of the XLU should be 15.3%, which implies a target price of $74 and suggests a Buy rating.

Valuation model (Seeking Alpha; author’s estimates)

Not surprisingly, NEE provides the highest upside potential, or 4.4% to the fund’s portfolio, while the contribution of companies with a share of >2% (except for NEE) is 8.9%. I have coverage on NextEra and find the strong focus on NEE reasonable, since the company is delivering decent growth due to clean energy trends, while the increasing backlog for renewable energy projects provides visibility for future growth. In addition, XLU trades at 17.2x forward P/E, which has gone back by 16.5% from 20.6x at the beginning of the year, and is also below the 5y average of 19.4x. For comparison, SPY is currently trading at 20.3x forward P/E, which is slightly above the 5y average level.

Overall, the normalization in the industry would also be favored by the slowdown in annual inflation to 3% in June from the 9.1% peak a year earlier and the likely end of the Fed's monetary tightening cycle. From the macro point of view, these trends are supportive for the utility sector, as the players are actively going through an investment cycle due to the energy transition projects and could alleviate pressure on earnings.

Risk factors

Declining inflation and interest rates could lead to a lower ROE authorization in future. On the other hand, if monetary policy continues tightening, players in the industry could undergo further pressure due to the significant debt loads. Last but not least, the uncertain macro environment and geopolitical tensions could lead to supply chain disruptions, while the summer season in the US is often marked by natural disasters that could put pressure on the expenditure part of business.