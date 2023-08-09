Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Quantum-Si: Market Overreaction May Provide An Excellent Entry Point

Aug. 09, 2023 10:27 PM ETQuantum-Si incorporated (QSI)1 Comment
Stephen Tobin profile picture
Stephen Tobin
1.7K Followers

Summary

  • Quantum-SI released its Q2 2023 earnings report, which showed lower-than-expected revenue and reduced forward guidance.
  • The company shelved its carbon product and identified problems with its AI software.
  • Despite the market's negative reaction, the company has strong potential in the protein sequencing market and has a solid financial position.

Don"t talk! Blonde Senior woman covers her mouth with help of hands and looks on camera with shock in eyes.

Povozniuk/iStock via Getty Images

Quantum-Si Inc. (NASDAQ:QSI) released its Q2 2023 earnings report on Monday, August 7th, and the market did not take it well.

Q2 revenue fell well below expectations at $200K v $400K, and forward guidance was reduced. A key product

This article was written by

Stephen Tobin profile picture
Stephen Tobin
1.7K Followers
I look at small to mid-cap companies with disruptive technology. I provide competitive analysis of companies and often research the founders and their previous endeavors.  I follow, investigate and report on companies that I believe have growth potential and highlight some of the ones best avoided. I invest with a two-year time frame but often keep investments for far longer.I am the third generation of investors in my family, my grandfather lost money in the 1929 stock market crash, and the oil crises of the 1970s almost wiped out my Father. I traded through the dot com bubble and the credit crisis. The family has learned the hard way to choose winners, avoid losers, cut losses early, and let winners run. I have an MBA and qualifications in accounting and company valuation. I have been a full-time investor and analyst for several years and began my career with the Bank of America in the 1980s. My Father concentrated on computers and banking stocks, and my Grandfather transport and utilities. I still have some of their original holdings. Currently, I am focused on the electrification of everything.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in QSI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

N
Natturner1966
Yesterday, 10:38 PM
Premium
Comments (2.83K)
I bought more on the dip today. I hope they don’t turn out to be another Bionano, that will really upset me.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.