Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, with operations in the U.S. and over 20 foreign country.

The Company obtains 62.5% of sales on international markets. According to the latest SEC annual report, China is the most important foreign market for Cabot Corp., representing almost 25% of sales and 25% of total property, plant, and equipment.

Company's data

Having disposed the Purification Solutions business in 2022, the Company’s activities are now divided in two segments:

Reinforcement materials: it manufactures the reinforcing carbon utilized in the tire industry to improve tires durability and traction and in other industrial products as hoses and belts to improve traction. It represents 52% of total sales and 41% of total Ebit. Performance chemicals: it is a supplier of a wide range of products (i.e., specialty carbons, battery materials, inkjet colorants) for the automotive, construction and electronics industries. It represents 48% of total sales and 59% of total Ebit and it is the segment that could enjoy the highest growth rate in the medium term.

Company's data

The stock performance over the last few years has been dismal. Cabot has underperformed the S&P 500 both the last 5 years (+16.4% against 70.7%) and over the last year (-8.5% and 10.1% respectively).

Weaker than expected Q3 ’23 results indicate poor perspective in the short term.

On July 7th, Cabot Corporation released weaker than expected Q3 ’23 results. Net sales declined 15% to USD 968 million and net income fell 15.5% to USD 82 million. The EPS declined from USD 1,69 in Q3 ’22 to USD 1,43, below consensus estimate at USD 1,55.

While the reinforcement materials segment posted positive results, with Ebit rising by USD 19 million for a better price and product mix, the performance chemicals segment saw a USD 31 million Ebit contraction for a negative product mix in the specialty carbons and battery materials area.

The company anticipated that pricing pressures in the electric value chain will continue impacting the battery materials results in the near-term. Therefore, the company lowered the FY 2023 EPS guidance from USD 6,1-6,5 to USD 5,13-5,28.

Investment Thesis

We think that Cabot Corp. long-term outlook is positive for the solid growth rate of both the main industrial segments in which it operates.

The global automotive tire market is expected to grow at a 5% CAGR from 2023 to 2032, led by Asian countries.

Electric car sales in China are expected to continue growing at a solid pace, with an estimated CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2028.

However, we believe that the weakening of global economic outlook could weigh on the stock in the short term, as a slowdown in global industrial production could have a negative impact on company activities. The recent ISM manufacturing index decline (from 52,8 in July 2022 to 46,4 in July 2023, a level in line with a contraction of economic activity) is a gloomy signal for economic activity in late 2023. Over the last 20 years, Cabot Corp stock has been highly correlated with the ISM manufacturing index.

Radaecowatch

As indicated below, we think that Cabot Corp. stock is trading at fair value and has a limited upside potential. For this reason, we recommend to not buy the stock unless a strong decline from current level.

Valuation

We value Cabot Corp. using both a DCF model and a multiple analysis.

We construct a DCF model using the following assumptions:

Ebit growing at 7.6% CAGR in the period 2022/2027.

Average capex of 5.7% of revenue per year in the period 2023-2027, in line with last 10 years average.

WACC of 8.7%, reflecting the 80% equity/20% net debt capital structure.

A perpetual growth rate of 2.5%, in line with the expected long-term world economic growth rate.

Company's data and radaecowatch estimates

It returns a USD73/share target price, with a 4% upside potential from August 8, 2023 closing price. The low upside potential is a signal that the stock is trading close to its fair value.

The company’s net losses in 2015, 2018 and 2020 have a significant impact on the multiple analysis. In this scenario, we consider the P/e ratio useless and we prefer to use the Ev/Ebitda multiple. It shows that the stock is quoted at a level in line with the last 5 years average based on 2023 expected results (8,0x vs 7,9x). However, the estimated 2024 Ev/Ebitda of 6,5x would be below the last few years average.

Overall, the Ev/Ebitda multiple analysis strengthens the view that Cabot Corp is trading at a fair value.

Company's data; Radaecowatch estimates

The projected dividend yield is also in line with the last 10 years average (2.3%) both in 2023 and 2024, confirming the modest upside potential.

Company's data, Radaecowatch estimate

Piotroski score

Finally, we considered the Piotroski score, a non-subjective methodology to analyze the strength of a company. The score is calculated based on nine criteria that consider company's profitability, leverage, and operational efficiency. Every criterion, if met, gives 1 point to the company. A total score between seven and nine is an indication of a strong company while a score between one and three is a sign of weakness.

According to our calculation, the current score is 6x, a level in line with a wait-and-see stance on the company.

Company's data, Radaecowatch calculation

The view from the street

Due to a limited market cap (USD 3,96 bn), only six equity analysts at major investment bank cover the stock. Contrary to our view that the stock is currently valued, 5 out of 6 analysts believe that it has a significant upside potential and recommend buying it. One analyst shares our view and has a “Hold” recommendation. The average target price on the stock is USD 84,67, with a 19.9% upside potential from August 8, 2023, closing price of USD 70,57. However, the equity analysts have lowered their valuation over the last few months due to weaker than expected quarterly results and the worsening of the economic outlook.

Conclusion

While we think that the Cabot Corp. long term outlook is positive, we expect the stock to post a poor performance in the short term for the weakening of global economic activity. With stock trading at fair value based on our analysis, we believe that only a strong decline from current level would open a buy opportunity.