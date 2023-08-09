Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2023 9:54 PM ETVerra Mobility Corporation (VRRM), VRRMW
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.66K Followers

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Zindler - Vice President of Investor Relations

David Roberts - President & CEO

Craig Conti - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Faiza Alwy - Deutsche Bank

Nik Cremo - Credit Suisse

Daniel Moore - CJS Securities

Louie DiPalma - William Blair

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Verra Mobility Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. And following the presentation, we will conduct the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, August 9, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Mr. Mark Zindler, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mark Zindler

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Verra Mobility's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Today, we'll be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market close along with our earnings presentation, which is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.verramobility.com.

With me on the call are David Roberts, Verra Mobility's Chief Executive Officer; and Craig Conti, our Chief Financial Officer. David will begin with prepared remarks, followed by Craig, and then we'll open up the call for Q&A.

During the call, we'll make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking, including, but not limited to, statements concerning our expected future business and financial performance, our plans to execute on our growth strategy, the benefits of our strategic acquisitions, our ability to maintain existing and acquire new customers, expectations regarding key operational metrics and other statements regarding our plans and prospects.

Forward-looking statements may often be identified with words such as we expect, we anticipate or upcoming. These statements reflect our view

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.