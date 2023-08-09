Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2023 10:00 PM ETCentury Aluminum Company (CENX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.66K Followers

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Crawford - Financial Planning & Analysis and IR Manager

Jesse Gary - President and CEO

Jerry Bialek - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lucas Pipes - B. Riley

Operator

Good afternoon and thank you for attending today's Century Aluminum Company Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Shesan [ph] and I'll be the moderator for today's call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for question and answers at the end. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Ryan Crawford.

Ryan Crawford

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon everyone and welcome to the conference call. I'm joined here today by Jesse Gary, Century's President and Chief Executive Officer; Jerry Bialek, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Peter Trpkovski, Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer. After our prepared comments, we will take your questions.

As a reminder, today's presentation is available on our website at www.centuryaluminum.com. We use our website as a means of disclosing material information about the company and for complying with Regulation FD.

Turning to slide one, please take a moment to review the cautionary statement shown here with respect to forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures contained in today's discussion.

And with that, I'll hand the call to Jesse.

Jesse Gary

Thanks Ryan. Thanks to everyone for joining. I'll start today by reviewing our second quarter financial and operational performance before discussing the current market conditions. Jerry will then take you through the financial results, and I'll wrap-up before turning it over for questions.

Turning to slide three, continued strong operational performance and falling input prices in our smelters drove

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.