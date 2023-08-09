Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Allegro MicroSystems: Big Post-Earnings Pullback Offers Fresh Entry Points

Aug. 09, 2023 11:10 PM ETAllegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM)
Joseph Mwangi profile picture
Joseph Mwangi
531 Followers

Summary

  • Allegro MicroSystems reported strong Q1 earnings, beating expectations, but its shares have since dropped 20%.
  • The drop may be due to weak guidance for Q2 and concerns about the company's valuation.
  • Allegro's strategic growth drivers, including e-Mobility and select Industrial markets, remain strong, and the company recently announced the acquisition of Crocus Technology.

Smart car circuit board wifi chip connected vehicle concept

BeeBright

Last week, automotive chip specialist Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) returned its latest quarterly scorecard that exceeded Wall Street's expectations. Allegro reported Q1 FY 24 revenue of $278.29M (+27.8% Y/Y), $5.03M above the consensus while Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.39 beat by $0.02. Diluted

This article was written by

Joseph Mwangi profile picture
Joseph Mwangi
531 Followers
I'm an avid investor with a long-term, and sometimes contrarian, approach to equities investing. I started out as a Tech analyst but now also cover Commodities and Energy sectors as the world navigates the energy transition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.