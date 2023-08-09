Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2023 10:14 PM ETelectroCore, Inc. (ECOR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.66K Followers

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Goldberger - CEO & Director

Brian Posner - CFO & Corporate Secretary

Conference Call Participants

John Vandermosten - Zacks

Swayampakula Ramakanth - H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Nick Sherwood - Maxim

Tyler Bussian - Brookline Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the electroCore Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Dan Goldberger. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Daniel Goldberger

Thank you all for participating in today's electroCore's earnings call. My name is Dan Goldberger. I'm the Chief Executive Officer of electroCore, and I am also a member of the Board of Directors. Joining me today is Brian Posner, our Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today, electroCore released results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during the call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which were made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this call that are not statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, any guidance, outlook or future financial expectations or operational activities and performance are based upon the company's current estimates and various assumptions. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these statements. For a list of the risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business, please see the company's filings

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.