Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2023 10:17 PM ETCue Health Inc. (HLTH)
Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Lorna Williams - IR

Ayub Khattak - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Chairman

Aasim Javed - CFO

Conference Call Participants

David Delahunt - Goldman Sachs

Charles Rhyee - TD Cowen

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Cue Health Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference call is being recorded.

I would like to turn the conference over to your speaker for today, Lorna Williams. Please go ahead.

Lorna Williams

Good afternoon and welcome to Cue's second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Ayub Khattak, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cue Health; and Aasim Javed, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, let me begin by reminding you that we may be making forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected performance of our business, future financial results and guidance, strategy, long-term growth, and overall future prospects, as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those outlined in today's call as well as other risks identified from time-to-time in our public statements and reports filed with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements that we have made on this call are based on assumptions and beliefs as of the date they are made, and the company disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.

In addition, on today's call, non-GAAP financial measures will be used. Reconciliations between

