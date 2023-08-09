Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (LUMO) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2023 10:27 PM ETLumos Pharma, Inc. (LUMO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.66K Followers

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Lisa Miller – Senior Director of Investor Relations

Rick Hawkins – Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Lori Lawley – Chief Financial Officer

John McKew – President and Chief Scientific Officer

Duke Pitukcheewanont – Senior Vice President of Global Clinical Development and Medical Affairs

Conference Call Participants

Yasmeen Rahimi – Piper Sandler

Leland Gershell – Oppenheimer

Ed White – H.C. Wainwright

Catherine Novack – Jones Trading

Pete Stavropoulos – Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Lumos Pharma's Q2 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. Currently, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I'll now turn the call over to Lisa Miller, Senior Director of Investor Relations.

Lisa Miller

Thank you, operator. Before we proceed with the call, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during this call are forward-looking statements under U.S. federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or present expectations. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ is contained in our periodic reports filed with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made during this call speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements. Information presented on this call is contained in the press release we issued this afternoon, and in our Form 10-Q, which may be accessed from the Investors page of the company's website. Speaking on today's call will be Rick Hawkins, CEO and Chairman; and Lori Lawley, our CFO; John McKew, our President and Chief Scientific Officer; as well as Dr. Duke Pitukcheewanont, our Senior Vice

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.