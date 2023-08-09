Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2023 10:27 PM ETLifeMD, Inc. (LFMD), LFMDP
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.66K Followers

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Justin Schreiber - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Marc Benathen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Larsen - BTIG, LLC

Sarah James - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today to discuss the results for LifeMD's Second Quarter ended June 30, 2023, Joining the call today are Justin Schreiber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer of LifeMD. Following management's prepared remarks, we will open the call for a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone to during this call the company will make a number of forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

Those risks and uncertainties are described in the company's 10-K and 10-Q filings, and we've seen other filings that LikeMD may make with the SEC from time to time. Forward-looking statements made during this call are based on current information available to the company as of today, August 9, 2023, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after today's call, except as required by law.

Also, please note that the management will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures that the company believes are important in evaluating light in this performance. Details on the relationship between those non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures and reconciliations thereof can be found in the press release issued earlier today.

Finally, I would like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded and will be available for replay in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to LifeMD’s, CEO, Justin

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.