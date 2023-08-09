Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Harrow Health, Inc. (HROW) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2023 10:35 PM ETHarrow Health, Inc. (HROW), HROWL, HROWM
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.66K Followers

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 4:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Jamie Webb - Director-Communications & Investor Relations

Mark L. Baum - Chief Executive Officer & Chairman-Board of Directors

Andrew Boll - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeffrey Cohen - Ladenburg Thalmann

Brooks O'Neil - Lake Street Capital Markets

Mayank Mamtani - B. Riley

Jim Roumell - Roumell Asset Management

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Harrow's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Kate, and I will be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Jamie Webb, Director of Communications and Investor Relations for Harrow. Please go ahead.

Jamie Webb

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to Harrow's second quarter 2023 earnings conference call.

Before we begin today, let me remind you that the company's remarks may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Harrow's control, including risks and uncertainties described from time to time in its SEC filings, such as the risks and uncertainties related to the company's ability to make commercially available its FDA-approved products and compounded formulations and technologies, and FDA approval of certain drug candidates in a timely manner or at all.

For a list and description of those risks and uncertainties, please see the Risk Factors section of the company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Harrow's results may differ materially from those projected. Harrow disclaims any intention or obligation

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.