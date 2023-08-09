Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2023 10:39 PM ETPlug Power Inc. (PLUG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.66K Followers

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Teal Hoyos - Senior Director of Marketing and Communications

Andy Marsh - CEO

Paul Middleton - CFO

Sanjay Shrestha - Chief Strategy Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bill Peterson - JP Morgan

Eric Stine - Craig-Hallum

James West - Evercore ISI

Manav Gupta - UBS

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

Jeff Osborne - TD Cowen

Ameet Thakker - BMO Capital

Amit Dayal - H.C. Wainwright

Greg Lewis - BTIG

Kashy Harrison - Piper Sandler

Sam Burwell - Jefferies

Chris Dendrinos - RBC Capital Markets

Andrew Percoco - Morgan Stanley

Abhi Sinha - Northland Capital

Tom Curran - Seaport Research Partners

Operator

Greeting, and welcome to the Plug Power Q2 Call [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Teal Hoyos, Senior Director of Marketing and Communications. Thank you, Teal. You may begin.

Teal Hoyos

Thank you. Welcome to the 2023 second quarter earnings call. This call will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements contain projections of future results of operations or of our financial position or other forward-looking information. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the Safe Harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We believe that it is important to communicate our future expectations to investors. However, investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements, and such statements should not be read or understood as a guarantee of future performance or results. Such statements are based upon the current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections, as well as the current beliefs and assumptions of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially

