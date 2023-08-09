Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Global Upturn Loses Further Momentum At Start Of Q3 2023, Hiring Spree Cools

Aug. 09, 2023 11:45 PM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEU, BBEU, FPXE, EURL, EPI, PIN, INDY, INCO, INDA, SMIN, NFTY, FLIN, IXSE, GLIN, INDF, EWU, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGB, EWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV, EWZ, BRF, FBZ, EWZS, FLBR, BRZU, BZQ, CN, FXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHB, CHIQ, CHII, CQQQ, CHIX, CHIE, CHIM, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KFYP, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, ASHX, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, CHNA, CHIC, CHIK, CHIH, CHIU, CHIS, CHIR, GLCN, KESG, KSTR, KFVG, KEJI, RAYC, KTEC, KBUY, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON, KBND, EXI
Markit profile picture
Markit
2.87K Followers

Summary

  • A further cooling of a recent revival of service sector growth, which had been buoyed by a post-pandemic tailwind of increased spending, waned for a second month in a row, accompanied by a deepening manufacturing downturn.
  • The manufacturing downturn was accompanied by a second month of slowing service sector activity, which registered the smallest expansion since February.
  • A sharp slowing was also recorded in demand for business services, which registered the smallest increase since February to round off a broad-based weakening of demand for services.

Investors starting to see cracks in crypto yield pools

primeimages

The global economy continued to lose growth momentum in July, according to the S&P Global PMI surveys, based on data provided by over 27,000 companies. A further cooling of a recent revival of service sector growth, which had been buoyed by a

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.87K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.