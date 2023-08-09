Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2023 11:16 PM ETAqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.66K Followers

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Bob Meyers - Investor Relations, FNK IR

Steve Cotton - President & Chief Executive Officer

Judd Merrill - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sameer Joshi - H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer & Co.

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Aqua Metals Second Quarter Financial Results Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.

It's now my pleasure to turn the conference over to your host, Bob Meyers of FNK Investor Relations. Bob, please begin.

Bob Meyers

Thank you, operator and thank you everybody for joining. Earlier today, Aqua Metals issued a press release providing an operational update and discussing financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. This release is available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at aquametals.com. Hosting the call today are Steve Cotton, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Judd Merrill, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind participants that during the call, management will be making forward-looking statements. Please refer to the company's report on Form 10-K filed March 9 or Form 10-Q filed today, August 9, for a summary of the forward-looking statements and the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Aqua Metals cautions investors not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, except as required by law.

As a reminder, after the formal remarks, we will be taking questions. Questions will be accepted over the phone from analysts and all other investors can submit a

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.