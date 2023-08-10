Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Societe Generale: Share Price Appreciation Pending

Aug. 10, 2023 12:33 AM ETSociété Générale Société anonyme (SCGLF), SCGLY
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
6K Followers

Summary

  • Societe Generale reported strong Q2 results, surpassing analyst expectations for both revenue and earnings.
  • The bank announced an EUR 440 million share buyback program, indicating confidence in its financial position.
  • The new CEO aims to focus on creating shareholder value through capital allocation discipline and potential business exits.
  • I continue to like Societe Generale stock as a deep value bet on an underappreciated European bank, and my valuation model calculates more than 100% upside based on fundamentals.

Societe Generale Headquarter entrance in La Defense

AdrianHancu

Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLY) (OTCPK:SCGLF) reported results for Q2 2023 on August, and topped analyst expectations with regards to both topline and earnings. in the period from April to end of June, SG accumulated EUR 1.2 billion of

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
6K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCGLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

not financial advise

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.