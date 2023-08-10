Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Westport Fuel Systems: Deteriorating Liquidity Increases Risk Of Near-Term Dilution

Henrik Alex
Summary

  • Westport Fuel Systems reported mediocre second quarter results, with a slight topline beat offset by weaker-than-expected profitability.
  • Increased gross profits were largely offset by higher sales and marketing expenses. As a result, adjusted EBITDA was up just slightly on both a year-over-year and sequential basis.
  • Despite favorable working capital movements, liquidity decreased by almost $20 million sequentially to $52.3 million due to a reduction in debt and royalty obligations as well as higher capital expenditures.
  • But given expectations for ongoing, negative free cash flow in H2 and limited access to corporate debt, Westport will likely have to consider issuing convertible debt or outright selling new equity later this year in order to avoid going concern language in the 2023 annual report.
  • Considering the lack of near-term catalysts and very real possibility of near-term shareholder dilution, I would advise investors to remain on the sidelines.

IVECO Stralis LNG tractor truck on the road

Tramino

Note:

I have covered Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

After the close of Tuesday's session, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. or "Westport" reported

This article was written by

Henrik Alex
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

usr1980
Today, 1:15 AM
Comments (77)
For me, I see a positive impact starting Q4’23. I was out of this stock, but seems turning corner. I will keep an eye.

I feel if this JV works out, it might be buyout candidate. We have to wait for agreement details though. Just my feeling
Jack.Bolander
Today, 1:17 AM
Comments (3.28K)
@usr1980 - That does not make WORSTPORT an good or sound investment. WORSTPORT has never made enough money to keep the lights on. And this Volvo deal means they will make even less.
Jack.Bolander
Today, 1:09 AM
Comments (3.28K)
WORSTPORT has always been a poorly managed, poorly capitalized, small niche auto parts supplier.
WORSTPORT'S business model has proven to be fatally flawed and not able to provide sustainable cash flow.
usr1980
Today, 1:11 AM
Comments (77)
@Jack.Bolander what is that fatal flaw? I am not criticizing, just want to know more.
Jack.Bolander
Today, 1:14 AM
Comments (3.28K)
@usr1980 - There are many flaws . Bottom line , the business doesn't make enough money to stay alive.
