Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AMMO, Inc. (POWW) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 10, 2023 12:14 AM ETAMMO, Inc. (POWW), POWWP
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.67K Followers

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Blazei - CORE Investor Relations

Fred Wagenhals - Chairman

Jared Smith - President & Chief Executive Officer

Rob Wiley - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Smith - Lake Street Capital

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Good afternoon, and welcome to the AMMO Inc. First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Participants of this call are advised that the audio of this conference call is being broadcast live over the Internet and is also being recorded for playback purposes.

I would now like to turn the call over to Matt Blazei of CORE IR, the company's Investor Relations firm. Please go ahead, sir.

Matt Blazei

Good afternoon, and thank you for participating in today's conference call. Joining me from Ami's leadership team are Fred Wagenhals, Executive Chairman; Jared Smith, Chief Executive Officer; and Rob Wiley, Chief Financial Officer.

During this call, management will be making forward-looking statements, including statements that address AMMO's expectations for future performance or operational results. Forward-looking statements involve risks and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. For more information about these risks, they refer to the risk factors described in AMMO’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, the Form 8-K filed with the SEC today and the company's press releases that accompanies this call, particularly the cautionary statements in it. Today's conference call includes non-GAAP financial measures that AMMO believes can be useful in evaluating its performance. You should not consider this additional information in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net loss, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, saithe reconciliation statement located in the company's earnings

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.