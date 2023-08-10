designer491

Despite usually being a relatively boring asset class, there is a big debate going on right now about treasuries. Several billionaires have been sharing opposing views. From Elon Musk calling short-term treasuries a 'no brainer', to Bill Ackman placing a bet against long-term treasuries and calling it "a high probability standalone bet". In the meantime Buffett just keeps buying billions and billions of treasuries, despite Fitch's US credit downgrade, and saying “there are some things people shouldn’t worry about...this is one”.

Our opinion is that the bond market is right and that the inverted yield curve is signaling a recession is coming and inflation will continue to cool down. With the stock market trading at a relatively high valuation, and treasuries offering some of the highest yields in years, we think this is probably the right time to consider buying long-term treasuries. An easy way to gain exposure to long-term treasuries is through the Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV).

When we see this type of articles, the contrarian in us gets excited as it might be signaling the trend is about to change. This is similar to the magazine cover indicator, a famous example being when BusinessWeek's cover proclaimed the "Death of Equities" just before the massive bull market of the 80's and 90's was about to start. In any case, the fact that treasuries are currently proving an ineffective stock market hedge could quickly change during a market meltdown, and by then prices for long-term treasuries would very likely be much higher as investors would already be anticipating the Federal Reserve reacting with interest rate reductions.

It is important to also consider the opposite point of view, which is held by some investors like Bill Ackman, the controversial hedge fund manager. Bill Ackman made public that he is betting against long-dated US bonds, describing the bet as both "a hedge on the impact of higher long-term rates on stocks and a high probability standalone bet".

So if long-term inflation is 3% instead of 2% and history holds, then we could see the 30-year T yield = 3% + 0.5% (the real rate) + 2% (term premium) or 5.5%, and it can happen soon. There are many times in history where the bond market reprices the long end of the curve in a matter of weeks, and this seems like one of those times. That’s why we are short in size the 30-year T — first as a hedge on the impact of higher LT rates on stocks, and second because we believe it is a high probability standalone bet. There are few macro investments that still offer reasonably probable asymmetric payoffs and this is one of them.

While he could be proven right, we disagree that such a structural change in the economy taking place is "high probability". In the short term it could easily look as if he is right. The financial deficit is getting quite bad, and the Treasury department is having to issue a huge amount of debt to finance it. The job market remains quite strong, complicating the inflation fight. Investors are also currently less attracted to Treasuries as stock market hedges given they are currently having a positive correlation. As the Bloomberg article pointed out, Treasuries haven’t been this ineffective as a stock hedge since the 1990s. Bloomberg further analyzes the correlation situation as shared in the excerpt below:

According to Bloomberg calculations, the one-month correlation between the Bloomberg US Treasury Total Return Index and the S&P 500 strengthened this week to 0.82. A reading of 1 means bonds and stocks always move in tandem, while -1 means the opposite. Between 2000 and 2021, it averaged -0.3.

Reasons to Like Long-Term Treasuries Right Now

We believe that the lagging effects of the massive interest rate hikes will increasingly start having an effect in the economy, as companies start refinancing at higher rates and banks become more reluctant to lend and extend credit to anyone. This could mean the Federal Reserve is very likely close to the end of its tightening cycle, which could lead to a rally in Treasury bonds. Short-term Treasury yields are close to their highest in more than a decade, and this could be a great time to lock-in high yields.

We also believe that should the stock market go into a severe downturn, investors will increasingly seek the protection Treasuries bring and their ability to help mitigate losses during market meltdowns.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF

We think an easy way to gain exposure to long-term treasuries is the Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF (EDV) offered by Vanguard. It has a very low expense ratio of 0.06%, which is significantly lower than the average expense ratio of similar funds, which according to Vanguard average 0.45%.

The 30 day SEC yield is ~4.3%, which is based on a formula developed by the SEC that calculates a fund's hypothetical annualized income as a percentage of its assets. Its average duration is ~24 years, which means its price will move very significantly in either direction with small changes in interest rate expectations. It started trading in 2007, and its total return has modestly outpaced inflation as measured by the CPI index.

Data by YCharts

This is not very impressive, but we believe one reason for the lackluster performance is that many investors have been aggressively selling in recent months. We think long-term Treasuries have gone from previously being significantly overvalued to undervalued now. Recent performance has been so disappointing that the ETF has even underperformed inflation in the past decade.

Data by YCharts

Inflation Expectations and Real Returns

One year ahead inflation expectations have been quickly going down, but still remain relatively high compared to the past few years. As the Federal Reserve remains hawkish, and the economy and job market continue to cool down, we expect the downtrend to continue, with inflation expectations eventually returning to a value closer to the 2% target.

Data by YCharts

The real interest rate offered by 10 year treasuries has not been this high in a long time, as can be seen in the graph below. This is particularly remarkable given that not long ago the real rate was negative, and at a multi-year low.

Data by YCharts

Risks

The main risk we see with EDV is that of its long duration, which means that it can be quite sensitive to changes in interest rates, and interest rate expectations. The following warning can be found in Vanguard's description for the ETF:

Interest rate risk: The chance that bond prices will decline because of rising interest rates. Interest rate risk is expected to be extremely high for the fund because it invests mainly in zero-coupon long-term bonds, which have prices that are even more sensitive to interest rate changes than are coupon-bearing bonds of similar maturity.

Vanguard classifies this ETF as a high risk, aggressive investment which can be subject to extremely wide fluctuations in prices. Investors should read the prospectus to understand all the risks associated with this ETF.

Conclusion

There is a lot of debate right now regarding the attractiveness of Treasury bonds. If you share our view that the US stock market is overvalued, and that the risk of a recession arriving this year or next is considerable, then you might want to consider investing in long-term Treasuries. One option to gain exposure to long-term Treasuries is the EDV ETF, which we believe is currently trading at an attractive price. There are important risks to consider with this ETF, but it also has significant appreciation potential. As such we are assigning a 'Buy' rating to this ETF.