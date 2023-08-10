Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 10, 2023 2:23 AM ETAlta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG), ALTG.PA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.67K Followers

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jason Dammeyer – Director, SEC Reporting and Technical Accounting

Ryan Greenawalt - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Tony Colucci - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Summerville - D.A. Davidson

Alex Rygiel - B. Riley

Ted Jackson - Northland

Steve Hansen - Raymond James

Operator

Good afternoon, and thank you for attending the Alta Equipment Group Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Matt, and I'll be your moderator for today's call.

I will now turn the call over to Jason Dammeyer, Director, SEC Reporting and Technical Accounting with Alta Equipment Group.

Jason Dammeyer

Thank you, Matt. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today.

A press release detailing Alta's second quarter 2023 financial results was issued this afternoon and is posted on our website along with the presentation designed to assist you in understanding the company's results.

On the call with me today are Ryan Greenawalt, our Chairman and CEO; and Tony Colucci, our Chief Financial Officer. For today's call, management will first provide a review of our second quarter 2023 financial results. We will begin with some prepared remarks before we open the call for your questions.

Please proceed to Slide 2. Before we get started, I'd like to remind everyone that this conference call may contain certain forward-looking statements including statements about future financial results, our business strategy and financial outlook, achievements of the company and other non-historical statements as described in our press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those related to Alta's growth, market opportunities and general economic and business conditions.

We update these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.