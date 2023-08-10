Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Unit Economics Suggest That The Cost Of Traveling By Electric Air Taxi Should Drop Precipitously

Aug. 10, 2023 2:45 AM ETBLDE, JOBY, DRIV, KARS, BATT, IDRV, LIT, CARZ, FDRV, ARKQ
ARK Investment Management profile picture
ARK Investment Management
5.53K Followers

Summary

  • Electric air taxi companies have made significant strides since ARK estimated the industry’s progress five years ago.
  • he Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has collaborated closely with the electric aviation community as it has prepared to certify electric air taxis.
  • According to our research, the primary variables impacting the hourly fixed cost of an electric air taxi are upfront aircraft costs and the number of flight hours per year.

Flying in a helicopter over lake mead in Arizona.

courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

By Sam Korus, Director of Research, Autonomous Technology & Robotics

Electric air taxi companies have made significant strides since ARK estimated the industry’s progress five years ago.[1] The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has collaborated closely

This article was written by

ARK Investment Management profile picture
ARK Investment Management
5.53K Followers
ARK Invest holds a precision lens on thematic investing. We focus on disruptive innovation and identify themes that will enhance productivity and create wealth. ARK seeks to research and invest in technologically enabled innovation that cuts across economic sectors and changes the way our world works. Our current themes include: Industrial Innovation, Web x.0, and the Genomic Revolution. Innovation is inevitable, and ultimately wins out in an equity market. Our research is made available on our website and we invite everyone to participate in our discussions around thematic investing in innovation. For more information please visit: http://ark-invest.com

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.