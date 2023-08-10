Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Entertainment

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), a game platform that allows creators to build their own games inside the company's platform, constantly bleeds cash flows. A valuation of almost 10 EV/S seems to price in a large amount of growth for the company. With extensive metaverse investments that I don't believe will materialize into earnings very soon, I hold a sell-rating for the stock.

The Company & Its Financials

As many know, Roblox is a multiplayer platform where users can create games and play them. The platform is very popular with young people, as around 43% of their daily active users are below the age of 13:

Roblox Q1 Earnings Presentation

The actual figure could be way higher, as I'm not sure how the company counts the KPI - if the figures are from self-reported ages, I believe the share of under 13-year-olds is significantly higher.

As seen in the chart, Roblox's daily active users have constantly been on the rise. This has converted into revenue growth too, as the company's compounded growth rate has been 61.8% in the past four years:

Roblox's Revenues (Seeking Alpha)

Although slightly boosted from a Covid-spike in gaming, the company's growth is at a rate that cannot be completely attributed to temporary boosts.

Roblox doesn't turn their impressive revenues into earnings very well - in 2022 the company generated an operating loss of $923 million, around a negative operating margin of 41%. The company's cost of revenues were $548 million in 2022, around 24.6% of revenues, including for example payment processor and platform fees. Developer exchange costs were $624 million, or 28% of revenues - the company needs to pay out large sums to the platform's game and cosmetic item creators for their contributions.

Going further, the company has very large personnel costs, as at the end of 2022 the company's head count was around 2100. In addition, Roblox needs large amounts of safety head count and features to monitor the platform for inappropriate content, as the platform's main demographic consists of young people.

Research and development is an important part of Roblox's operations as the metaverse development proceeds - in 2022 the costs associated to R&D were $873 million, a very large chunk of Roblox's revenues. I believe the company needs to be able to cut costs related to R&D to generate a healthy operating margin in the future. A good part of R&D expenses were paid out in stock-based compensation, which Roblox has lots of - in 2022, SBC was a whopping $590 million.

As most of the mentioned operational costs are near mandatory, Roblox needs to cut either R&D or other head count to generate earnings in the future in my opinion.

Metaverse Promises

With an IPO in 2021, Roblox has caught onto the metaverse train along with Meta Platforms. The development of such capabilities has burned a significant amount of Roblox's cash - for example, in 2022, the company's capital expenditures were $426 million. While the metaverse could be a good long-term prospect for Roblox, for the time being the VR/AR craze hasn't seemed to skyrocket - there are significant risks involved with investing huge sums of money into the development. Also, as Meta invests even more heavily into their metaverse product, the sector already has competition - time will tell, if the investments pay off, but I wouldn't be too excited yet.

Q2 Results

The company reported bookings of $781 million, compared to the analysts' expectation of $778 million - the result is very much in line with analysts' expectations. The operating loss for the company was $314 million compared to an operating loss of $280 million in the analysts' expectations - the company's losses only seem to be taking a bigger hit. I believe this result should worry investors, as the company's positive earnings are nowhere to be seen.

Valuation

Roblox's shares trade at a trailing EV/S of 9.53, which seems to price in a very large amount of growth. As the company generates constant losses, it's quite hard to estimate Roblox's valuation more thoroughly, but I've tried my best with a discounted cash flow of the stock.

In my DCF model, I expect Roblox's revenue growth to stay near constant at 15-18% for 2023-2025. I price in a jump in growth from 2026 forward as the company's metaverse investments would start to materialize - in 2026, I estimate the growth to be 32%. This growth is slowly slowing down in the model. The company's perpetual growth rate in the model is 3% - a high rate to estimate into perpetuity, but I believe to be fair as the company should grow faster than 3% in the first years.

I expect the company to achieve a breakeven EBIT in 2028, and to achieve an operating margin of 12.17% in 2032 and forward. I don't think the company has too much potential to grow its margins into very large ones, for the reasons I explained in the financials-section. These expectations, a 11.63% weighed average cost of capital and a cash flow conversion that's further explained in the following paragraphs craft the following DCF model scenario:

DCF Model of Roblox (Author's Calculation)

The estimated fair value for the stock is $17.85 - around 53% below the current price of $37.74. This represents a significant downside for the stock; I believe Roblox needs to exceed my estimates to satisfy investors at the current price.

An important distinction in Roblox's DCF model is the way that accounting revenue is calculated. If a customer buys the platform's own currency, robux, with real money, this isn't converted into revenue straight away. It is only accounted as revenue as the user spends the robux on the company's platform. As Roblox is a growing company, the amount of robux that stands in the platform is constantly rising - the company's cash flows are better than their earnings would let investors assume, as long as the company grows. This is accounted for in my DCF model.

Also, important to note in my DCF model is the fact that I contribute stock-based compensation as a free cash flow -negating row, although they don't affect cash flows in theory - SBC is still a very real cost, as it dilutes the shareholders' equity significantly, and not accounting for the compensation would result in a skewed valuation.

The used cost of capital of 11.63% is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM of Roblox (Author's Calculation)

Roblox had $10 million in interest expenses in Q1 - annualized, this makes up an interest rate of 4.04%, which I use as the company's cost of debt. It is important to note, though, that this rate is around the United States' bond yield - the interest rate could very well rise in the medium term, although for the time being the debt seems to be with a fixed rate. I believe Roblox's long-term debt-to-equity ratio is fair to be estimated at 20%, a healthy rate - currently the company holds less debt, but as the company's cash flows improve, they could leverage debt more effectively.

On the cost of equity side, I use the United States' 10-year bond yield as the risk-free rate, with the yield being at 4.02% at the time of writing. Professor Aswath Damodaran estimates the United States' equity risk premium to be at 5.91%, a figure that I use in my CAPM. The beta for Roblox is estimated at 1.61 in Tikr's figures. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.25% to the cost of equity, crafting a cost of equity of 13.79% and a WACC of 11.63%, which is used in the DCF model.

Closing Remarks

At $37.74 a share, I believe Roblox to be overvalued. As the company continues to generate losses to investors, shareholders are putting large faith in the company's metaverse promises. Although the company could grow and potentially improve margins by shrinking certain costs in the future, my DCF model estimates don't paint a pretty picture for the stock. For these reasons, I have a sell-rating for the stock.