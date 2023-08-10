Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Roblox's Investors Need Faith In The Metaverse

Aug. 10, 2023 5:57 AM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX)
Caffital Research
Summary

  • Roblox, a global game platform, has a good track of growth that is unfortunately coupled with high costs related to research and development, leading to large earnings losses.
  • The metaverse investments have burned a significant amount of cash, but the craze has not taken off yet - it seems like investors are gambling on a metaverse bet.
  • The company reported bookings in line with analysts' expectations, but their operating loss was significantly higher than expected, further creating worries for the company's future.
  • At the current price, it seems like a lot of growth is already priced into the stock, which is why I have a sell-rating for the stock.

Tommy Factory New York Fall 2022 - Atmosphere

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Entertainment

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), a game platform that allows creators to build their own games inside the company's platform, constantly bleeds cash flows. A valuation of almost 10 EV/S seems to price in a large amount of growth for

Caffital Research
I write mostly about small publicly traded companies, with a large focus on company valuations. My focus is on under looked stocks with a large upside to fair valuation - both through traditional value investing as well as growth stocks, with a focus on both US and European equities. I study Finance in Finland.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

