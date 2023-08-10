Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Iberdrola: Guidance Raised, Again; Time To Re-Enter

Aug. 10, 2023 6:05 AM ETIberdrola, S.A. (IBDRY)IBDSF
Mare Evidence Lab
Summary

  • Iberdrola's Q2 financial results beat expectations, with a 21% increase in net income.
  • The company (once again) raised its Fiscal Year 2023 guidance and is on track to achieve the strategic plan targets.
  • Ongoing debt development with lower earnings volatility due to disinvestments is a plus to consider.
  • Iberdrola offers upside potential in renewable energy expansion and downside protection on grid earnings. Our buy rating is then confirmed.
Our most devoted readers know we preferred Enel After Q1 Earnings vs. Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDSF) (OTCPK:IBDRY). This was mainly due to a valuation discrepancy, and despite that, we had maintained a buy rating target on the Spanish integrated energy

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IBDSF, IBDRY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

