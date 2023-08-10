Raul Ruiz/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Approximately 3 months ago, I published my usual earnings-recap article on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) titled: "Datadog Q1 Earnings: First Signs Of Peak Cloud Optimization". In the upcoming months, shares surged ~30%. This week, Datadog reported results for its 2023 Q2 quarter. Just as I could give the same title to the earnings recap that follows, so is the share price exactly the same as it has been 3 months ago.

Although shares have tanked 17% after the day of the Q2 earnings release, I have more confidence now than 3 months ago that a streak of positive earnings surprises could finally follow. What makes me come to this conclusion is what I want to share in the following lines.

Short-term diversion from hyperscalers

During the Q1 quarter, the earnings release of Datadog has been preceded by a warning from Amazon (AMZN) that AWS growth could further slow during Q2. After Datadog reported better-than-expected results back then, combined with an inline Q2 guide, shares surged significantly in the aftermath. Now, in Q2 the situation has been the opposite. Amazon management talked about stabilization in AWS growth on the Q2 earnings call, while Datadog reported soft topline growth combined with a very weak H2 outlook. I understand that this could have been a shock to investors.

Comparing the yoy revenue growth rates of AWS to Datadog reveals that the Q2 revenue print has been in line with previous observations, which show that Datadog grows its revenues 2.1-2.2x faster than AWS:

However, if we look ahead to the Q3 quarter and assume that AWS revenues grow 12% yoy just like they did in Q2 (based on management comments regarding stabilization of the business), while Datadog revenues grow 20% (midpoint of Q3 guidance) we would witness a stronger negative diversion to a multiple of 1.7x.

What's more disturbing in my opinion that based on Datadog's slightly decreased 2023 guidance, revenue growth would drop further in Q4 to 15% yoy:

Created by author based on company fundamentals

This would mean that over a span of seven quarters, revenue growth would decline from 80%+ levels to ~15%. I strongly believe that this is an overly conservative assumption, which is the first reason I think the trend of declining earnings revenue surprises could finally reverse:

The ~2% beat this quarter has been the softest since the company went public. Management blamed this on slower-than-expected usage growth, particularly from a few larger spending customers. This has pushed the company's net retention rate below 130% this quarter, which could drop further below 120% if this quarter's expansion trends prevail.

However, management noted that at the end of the quarter and through July (first month of Q3) the weaker expansion trends observed through Q2 seemed to have changed. This observation is much more in line with the comments of hyperscalers from recent earnings calls that cost optimizations in the cloud space seem to recede slowly. Based on this I believe investors shouldn't read too much into the weaker than expected Q2 print.

This is also true for management's ultraconservative guidance, which is admittedly based on the fact (and discounted further), that weaker expansion trends observed through Q2 continue into the year. In light of the fact that the first month of Q3 showed already a more encouraging trend, I believe Q3 and Q4 revenue estimates should be easier to surpass.

Another sign that the revenue growth slowdown in the upcoming quarters shouldn't be as severe as management projected is the positive progress in remaining performance obligations (RPO):

Created by author based on company fundamentals

RPO grew 42% yoy in the Q2 quarter, a significant acceleration from the ~30% levels typical for the previous quarters. It's important to add that management highlighted some larger multiyear deals over Q2, which could positively distort the picture to some extent, but either way, it's a good sign for increasing customer confidence.

If we look at the current portion of RPO, management called out 30% yoy growth for Q2, which has been also an acceleration from the high 20s observed during the Q1 quarter. As RPO, and especially current RPO is a good leading indicator for future revenues, this should be also a sign that topline growth reacceleration should be on the corner.

Another positive sign, which could drive revenue growth reacceleration is strong new logo booking trends. Datadog had its second largest quarter ever for new logo bookings in Q2, which could be a strong growth driver for the upcoming quarters. Management shared that in Q2 40% of yoy revenue growth came from those customers who joined over the past year. This shows that strong new logo acquisition at present should ensure strong expansion growth next year.

Based on the trends I have described above, I believe that the recent post-earnings sell-off provides a good opportunity for acquiring Datadog shares with significantly less risk of a potential similar post-earnings sell-off.

Finally, what's more, the company's margin profile continued to improve in Q2 from already impressive levels:

Created by author based on company fundamentals

Non-GAAP operating margin reached 21%, close to pandemic times, where many cost categories have been artificially deflated. Meanwhile, FCF margin reached 28%, staying in the SaaS company elite. This shows that not only Datadog's customers have been optimizing costs, but the company did the same way as well, resulting in efficiencies in cloud infrastructure costs.

Another reason for further margin improvement has been the continued lid on S&M and G&A expenses as both stayed flat during the quarter:

Created by author based on company fundamentals

R&D has been the only cost category that kept growing, but in the light of recent product announcements on the company's Dash conference this shouldn't be a surprise.

So, margins continued to shine over Q2, however, this has been clearly overshadowed by softer topline growth prospects. It will be interesting to see, how the company will be able to manage topline growth reacceleration and simultaneously keep S&M costs under control, which could be an important theme for the upcoming quarters.

Valuation

Taking a quick look at the valuation of shares, they trade currently at 12.4x next 12-month revenues, approximately the same as they traded after Q1 earnings 3 months ago. If revenues would grow "only" 20% annually in the upcoming years, this would be an expensive multiple in my opinion as it would take 7-8 years to bring down the multiple to ~3 assuming no change in share price, which is the current average for the Nasdaq 100 index. However, when growing revenues by 30% annually the same would take only 5 years, which is more reasonable in my opinion.

For those investors, who think the first scenario would materialize, I believe there are better investments out there. For those, who think Datadog could average closer to 30% yoy revenue growth in the upcoming years (like me) shares provide a good long-term entry opportunity in my opinion.

Conclusion

Just as hyperscalers began to talk about stabilization around cloud cost optimization, Datadog reported softer than expected topline growth for its Q2 quarter accompanied by an ultraconservative guide for 2023. This has been a significant negative surprise for investors, sending shares sharply lower.

However, based on management comments on the Q2 earnings call and some fundamental trends (RPO growth, new logo acquisition) there has been a recent positive shift in Datadog's fundamentals as well.

I believe the combination of improving fundamentals and conservative revenue guidance for the rest of the year makes shares an attractive investment at current levels.