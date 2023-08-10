Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bio-Rad: A Cash Flow Returns On Investments Analysis

Aug. 10, 2023 7:03 AM ETBio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO)
Nivesha Investors
Summary

  • We are initiating Bio-Rad with a buy rating and FY23 warranted DCF value of $495.
  • Share prices have fallen over 50% from the peak and are trading at a discount according to systematic DCG valuation and industry averages.
  • BIO's investment in Sartorius accounts for approximately 62% of its total value.
  • The company operates in life science research and clinical diagnostic markets.

Summary

We are initiating Bio-Rad (NYSE:BIO) with a buy rating. Given the ongoing weakness in the share prices, our Cash Flow Returns On Investments analysis points to a potential upside of 24% for FY23 and increasing to 33% for FY24.

