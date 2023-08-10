Scharfsinn86/iStock via Getty Images

Note:

I have covered Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Wednesday, leading Canadian fuel cell systems developer Ballard Power Systems Inc. ("Ballard" or "Ballard Power") reported sequentially improved second quarter results:

Company Press Releases

While revenue of $15.3 million came in slightly below consensus expectations, strong sequential margin improvement resulted in some bottom line outperformance.

Please note that adjusted for an unusually large impairment on excess stationary fuel cell inventory gross margin improvement would have been even more pronounced.

Cash usage remained significant, as the company recorded negative free cash flow of $46.2 million.

That said, Ballard Power still commands more than $800 million in cash and cash equivalents, sufficient to fund the business for up to four years at the current pace of cash burn.

Assuming negative gross margins of 20% and using management's unchanged projections for 2023 operating expenses ($135 million to $155 million) and capital expenditures ($40 million to $60 million), I would estimate the company's cash burn to approximate $200 million this year.

Both the company's total and 12-month backlog increased to new multi-year highs during the quarter, largely due to strong order intake from fuel cell bus manufacturers like Solaris and New Flyer (NFI:CA, OTCPK:NFYEF):

Company Press Release

Based on ongoing tendering activity for fuel cell buses, management expects to secure material additional orders over the next 12 months.

On the conference call, management also highlighted the recently announced partnership with Ford Trucks (F) for the ZEFES fuel cell truck demonstration project in Europe:

Ballard Power Systems (...) today announced the signing of a letter of intent (LOI) with Ford Trucks to supply a fuel cell system as part of the development of a hydrogen fuel cell powered vehicle prototype. The partnership includes an initial purchase order for 2 FCmove™-XD 120 kW fuel cell engines that are planned to be delivered by Ballard to Ford Trucks in 2023. Ford Trucks, the global brand of Ford Otosan, plans to develop a Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) F-MAX as part of the project. The 120 kW FCmove-XDTM fuel cell engines are planned to be integrated into Ford Trucks' F-MAX 44-ton long-haul tractor truck. Ford Trucks plans to build and assemble the fuel cell-powered F-MAX in Turkey and aims to commence European Ten-T corridor demonstrations in 2025 as part of the European Union's Horizon Europe ZEFES (Zero Emission Freight EcoSystem) project goals. As per the LOI, upon the successful completion of the development program and subject to certain other conditions, Ballard may be named as the preferred supplier for the serial production of the fuel cell-powered F-MAX.

Please note that ZEFES is a long-term project aiming to deploy 9 different long-haul truck configurations (BEV and FCEV) in various use cases over a 42-month time frame. Consequently, investors should not expect any material near-term financial impact for Ballard Power.

Management also reported some recent progress in China as partner Wisdom Motors has reportedly secured an order for 147 fuel cell-powered refuse trucks in Australia. Last year, Wisdom Motors signed a cooperation agreement with Australian FCEV procurement specialist HDrive for the manufacture, distribution, sales and procurement of up to 12,000 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles over five years.

That said, the domestic market in China is unlikely to pick up anytime soon as the central government's current subsidy approach is directed towards establishing a complete domestic fuel cell technology and hydrogen supply chain over time thus resulting in limited impact on near-term FCEV adoption.

IHS Markit

In fact, according to statements made on the recent investor day and in the company's regulatory filings, the ongoing challenges in China have caused Ballard Power to reevaluate its previously announced plan to invest $130 million in a new, large-scale MEA manufacturing and R&D facility in Shanghai:

Specifically, we are reevaluating our previously announced MEA localization plan in China pending completion of a comparative analysis on manufacturing capacity expansion options and possible sequencing prioritization in the U.S. and/or European markets. We expect to conclude this review in early 2024.

That said, the company is facing increased Chinese import duties for its core MEA supply going forward. Without domestic MEA production, Ballard Power's margins are likely to experience additional pressure.

Bottom Line

Based on improving trends in Ballard Power Systems' second quarter results, the trough might be behind the company thus setting it up for renewed growth in 2024.

With some ongoing order momentum expected in the fuel cell bus space and margins likely to recover further, the company's outlook has improved quite meaningfully.

That said, with consensus estimates currently calling for an almost 60% sales increase next year, analysts will likely have to reduce expectations again.

While recent positive trends in the business are a welcome development, elevated cash burn and inflated 2024 consensus expectations are keeping me from upgrading shares at this point.