Ballard Power: Improving Business Trends Likely To Result In Renewed Growth

Aug. 10, 2023
Henrik Alex
Summary

  • Ballard Power reported improved Q2 results with strong sequential margin improvement and backlog increasing to new multi-year highs.
  • While cash usage remained significant, with more than $800 million in remaining cash and no debt, liquidity won't be an issue for the time being.
  • Based on ongoing tendering activity for fuel cell buses, management expects to secure material orders over the next 12 months.
  • Ongoing delays in China have caused the company to reevaluate its proposed $130 million investment in domestic MEA manufacturing capacity.
  • While recent positive trends in the business are a welcome development, elevated cash burn and inflated 2024 consensus expectations are keeping me from upgrading shares at this point.

Note:

I have covered Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Wednesday, leading Canadian fuel cell systems developer Ballard Power Systems Inc. ("Ballard" or "Ballard

