Wall Street Breakfast: Fine Print

The market is watching. The Fed is watching. Investors are watching. Today's Consumer Price Index will set the tone for discussion about monetary policy over the coming weeks after the central bank raised its benchmark rate in July to the highest level since 2001. Another batch of soft figures could enable the Fed to continue taking its foot off the accelerator, as disinflation takes hold of the U.S. economy.



By the numbers: While the Fed's preferred inflation gauge is the core PCE (personal consumption expenditure) Index, the CPI provides an earlier view of inflation trends. Economists expect July's CPI, which will be released at 8:30 AM ET, to rise 0.2% M/M, the same rate as in June. On a Y/Y basis, it's expected to increase to 3.3%, from 3.0% in June, which was the slowest pace in two years. Meanwhile, core CPI is expected to rise 0.2% M/M, the same as the prior month, and is expected to stay at 4.8% Y/Y.



Some fine print is being attached to the year-over-year comparisons as annual inflation hit a peak of 9.1% in June 2022. That means the data and figures are now subject to so-called base effects, which can show an acceleration even if the percentage of monthly CPI increases holds steady. It could also be a factor in why the Y/Y numbers aren't expected to slow much more until 2024, and comparatively, a slight increase in the Y/Y pace wouldn't necessarily mean the recent slowdown in inflation is in retreat.



What else to watch: It'll be important to analyze the breakdown of individual components of the CPI. Oil and gas prices have soared this summer - which will impact energy - while food, rent and shelter costs, and healthcare, are also on watch. Remember, the Fed also has another CPI report, the PCE report, and one more jobs report before its Sept. 19-20 meeting. "Whether or not central banks keep hiking, we believe interest rate structures across most developed markets offer value," writes Invesco in The End Of Rate Hikes: Are We There Yet?. (13 comments)

Shares of Disney (DIS) initially dipped 2% AH on Wednesday after reporting the third straight quarterly decline in Disney+ subscribers. While cost cuts helped push profit past expectations, subscriber growth continued to stagnate across streaming platforms. Later on, the stock reversed course to rise 3% after Disney raised prices for its ad-free streaming services. CEO Bob Iger also said additional terms on password sharing policies will be rolled out later this year, following in the footsteps of Netflix's (NFLX). "Although the streaming business continues on its march to profitability, there is a long road ahead," noted Third Bridge analyst Jamie Lumley. "We expect that 2025 is a more realistic timeline to achieve profitability than next year." (44 comments)

It's been 100 days since writers took to the streets to protest major studios' refusal to meet their demands for higher pay and better working conditions, and it looks like there is no end in sight. The last writers' strike in 2007 cost California's economy ~$2.1B in losses, and the impact of this year's strike may have reached $3B so far. Even as actors joined writers in a historic double strike, it looks like the shutdown could go on for longer as major studios refuse to give in to key demands (note that 39 independent productions from smaller studios have been cleared to shoot during the stoppage). For now, Netflix (NFLX) is best positioned to weather the strike's impact, according to SA analyst Yuval Rotem, given its content slate and international production capabilities. (7 comments)

More than 460 companies have submitted statements of interest to receive funding under the CHIPS Act, according to the White House, a year after it was signed into legislation. The nearly $53B legislation, which provides tax credits for domestic semiconductor manufacturing, is aimed at boosting America's share of the global semiconductor market as it seeks to reduce its reliance on Asia, notably China, following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical concerns. Since its signing, companies have announced billions in investments in semiconductors and electronics, including commitments by Intel (INTC), Wolfspeed (WOLF) and TSMC (TSM). Despite this momentum, semiconductor stocks were largely in the red yesterday, led by sharp weakness in Nvidia (NVDA). (55 comments)