Delcath Systems: HEPZATO KIT Should Receive Approval On Aug 14 PDUFA

Aug. 11, 2023 7:00 AM ETDelcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH)
Summary

  • Delcath Systems recently passed FDA inspection without any manufacturing-related observations.
  • The medical review for HEPZATO KIT has likely concluded successfully; FDA seems to have proposed a Black Box Warning, instead of asking for more clinical data.
  • Recent sell-off due to API supplier concerns likely misplaced.
  • Anemic valuation and lack of broad institutional ownership create attractive risk/reward.

Overview

I believe Delcath Systems' (NASDAQ:DCTH) HEPZATO KIT should be approved by the FDA on its PDUFA date, in spite of the recent sell-off resulting from concerns about DCTH’s API supplier.

1) DCTH has passed its own

I am a hedge fund manager focused on healthcare stocks.I started my career almost 20 years ago as an investment banker. After a stint in private equity, I ended up working as an analyst at a prominent hedge fund. I am known in the industry for creative and in-depth due diligence.  When I left to start my own fund, I had the privilege of receiving part of my start-up capital from one of the legends of the hedge fund industry.

