Dear subscribers,

I know what you may be thinking. Another healthcare REIT? Well, I will always highlight quality and undervaluation where I find it, regardless of how much the sector is currently out of favor on the market. And to say healthcare has been out of favor - and healthcare REITs specifically - would be a bit of an understatement. A month ago or so, I hadn't read much on Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK). The company is neither the largest nor the highest yield. Plenty of businesses have more coverage, more yield, all those things.

But Healthpeak has an attractive combination of qualitative safety and good upside coupled with a significantly above-average yield, so I consider it to be a potentially attractive investment.

Let me show you what I mean here.

Healthpeak Properties - Plenty to like in both fundamentals and upside

With just over $11B market cap, PEAK certainly isn't the largest REIT in its sector that you could invest in. The company is a mixed REIT that owns a portfolio of the following property types.

Life science properties (around 50% of cash NOI)

Outpatient Medical Care (~40% of Cash NOI)

CCRC, or continuing care retirement communities, at 10% of Cash NOI.

That is what makes up this company, and where the cash for your dividends comes from. That dividend is just south of 6%, despite a massive undervaluation. That means that PEAK isn't normally one of the high-yielders in this sector - but the valuation has certainly pushed it that way.

The portfolio mix in terms of assets is made up of more or less the same mix as you saw in terms of cash NOI.

PEAK IR (PEAK IR)

This mix is very attractive when you really start digging down into what the company can offer. Take Life science, for instance - 11M sqft across the cities of San Francisco, San Diego, and Boston. Some of the weakness in the company's current share price is without a doubt the current state of SF - but I want to point out that this portion of the company's portfolio has a 98% occupancy, which is excellent, as well as a 5.6% same-store growth since 2015.

Meanwhile, the outpatient medical segment has a 24M sqft portfolio that's averaged a high 81% average tenant retention since 2015. CCRC is probably the most controversial segment. I'm not hugely invested in these sorts of ideas - PEAK has 15 campuses here, with 7,100 units. The same arguments that other companies use are being used for the segment, namely that there hasn't been new capacity in this segment for over a decade, and the segment is seeing COVID-19 reversal.

However, even while they say this, the company is open to rotating/divesting this asset.

Healthpeak Properties President and CEO Scott Brinker said the real estate investment trust’s continuing care retirement community portfolio isn’t on the market — yet — but that a potential sale is something the company “will continue to evaluate.”

So that is worth noting - the company might not want to be a long-term CCRC operator, given to as they say, it's not a "perfect fit" for the portfolio.

The company actually already exited the senior segment, when it quit the senior housing business back in 2020-2021 during COVID, with $4B in proceeds at the time, and has actually already sold much of its CCRC portfolio, including 24 properties in Hunt Valley, to Omega Healthcare (OHI).

So Healthpeak is not the REIT you want if what you're looking for is senior exposure.

The recent start to the company's 2023 was strong despite an unfavorable macro. The company guides for 25 bips in same-store growth, and a 2-cent increase in AFFO for the year. However, what makes me interested more than anything is the company's balance sheet and fundamentals.

Because despite you perhaps not hearing much about PEAK, the company is BBB+ rated and operates at a sub-5.4x net debt/adj. EBITDAre, with only 2% secured debt and a net debt/EV of 34.2%. This is one of the best stats in the entire sector. The company has no maturities until 2025 and has almost $3B available in liquidity at this time.

PEAK IR (PEAK IR)

What's more, that debt is at a weighted average rate of 3.8% - so well below current levels.

The focus for investors here should be the life science and outpatient segment. Demand and fundamentals for this segment is strong, no matter what bears say.

PEAK IR (PEAK IR)

The current aging population and increased pace of discovery mean that bulls expect a virtuous life-science cycle that will support ongoing demand for specialized real estate. This certainly impacts PEAK, but also life science peers like Alexandria (ARE), a larger position in my overall portfolio. Capital raising trends in the sector remain solid, and the company has a very attractive mix of large-cap, mid-cap, private, small-cap, and others in its portfolio, paying south of $600M in base rent each year.

PEAK IR (PEAK IR)

No tenant outside of the top-5 is more than 1% of annual NOI. The portfolio has 200 tenants, with top-25 at 50% of ABR. The top 5 tenants are names like Amgen (AMGN), Bristol-Myers (BMY), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Arcus, Pfizer (PFE), and others. The segment has 141 properties.

Outpatient isn't as diamond-grade as life science, but still excellent. $451M worth of NOI from 294 properties with a 1Q23 same-store growth of almost 4% driven by strong performance in Dallas, lease escalators, and positive mark-to-market trends. The company's medical portfolio has delivered consistent outperformance in the context of peers.

This segment does come with tenant concentration, however. The company's main tenant in this segment is HCA (HCA) which is at just below 43% of the square footage. Despite a 90% occupancy, this tenant concentration represents at least a potential risk.

In CCRC, only 15 properties remain, generating about $132M in Cash NOI. Trends are positive - occupancy is up 2.2% YoY, and 0.7% sequentially, but from a relatively low level. The company is reporting improving expense trends, and contract labor is down 68% YoY alone. So, things are improving here as well - though again, we don't know if the company will actually keep it.

The company's various projects and pushes are considered very attractive on the market, to the degree here all new leasing in Oyster Point was executed prior to the expiration of in-place leases, and 60% of the new campus is already pre-leased at this time.

PEAK IR (PEAK IR)

Like most REITs in the field, there is plenty of new leasing and plenty of redevelopment - but I would consider the indicators to be optimistic here. Similar or even better trends are found among the other properties that the company offers for leasing, be it the Pointe Grand Campus, San Francisco/Diego Aerial properties, or any one of the others that are being developed or leased.

The company's current negative trend that we've seen since early 2023 has come despite improvements in fundamentals and one of the strongest portfolios in the entire sector. It has very good positioning in its segment.

Based on the recent trends as well as the company's fundamentals, including debt, I don't see why the company would need to lower, or be unable to pay its current dividend, its payout ratio being absolutely solid at a sub-70% based on full-year FFO. In fact, I expect the company to outperform and reverse, which opens things up for what I consider to be an attractive potential entry.

Let me show you what I mean.

Healthpeak - the Valuation is very attractive

So, fairly simple valuation portion here. The company typically goes up to 16-18x P/FFO on a 5-year basis. I don't believe this to be justified in the least based on a forward average growth rate of about 4-6%, but would instead go for 12-15x P/FFO, or a midpoint of 13.5x P/FFO. That's conservative enough to where I believe the company may be discounted, and yet still account for the quality of its portfolio.

In going "that low" I'm setting myself up for positive surprises, not negative ones, and I'm setting the bar at a level where I wouldn't be bummed out if the company dropped another 20% from current levels - I'd simply be adding more, just as I do with some of my other office property REITS.

At 5.6%+ yield for this company, this is an investment I view as well worth it. Future dividend growth is likely to be zero - as the FFO growth is close to zero as well, negative this year, and 4-7% forecasted for the years beyond. The reason to buy PEAK here is the combination of reversal potential/upside as well as the stability of the company.

Based on that, the lowest realistic potential RoR at a price of $21.3, is around 14% per year to me.

PEAK upside (F.A.S.T Graphs)

Even if the company for some reason was to crater, it could go to 9-10x P/FFO normalized without you losing money based on this 2025E forecast. At higher levels of premiumization, say 15-16x P/FFO, that return range goes up to well above 20% per year, or over 50% total RoR in a few years. An excellent upside, as I see it.

That $26-$27 target happens to be the average for most analysts as well. Current S&P Global averages call for PEAK to trade at around $22 on the low side to $33.5 on the high side. That's a significant change from a year ago, with the current average at $26.5 compared to $35/share back in 2022. I don't view the business environment as so fundamentally deteriorated despite rate increases to offer that sort of discount. The company's current P/NAV is around 0.78x. 15 analysts follow the business, and 11 out of those are either at "BUY" or "Outperform". I add my voice to this chorus, and as of this article, I'm calling PEAK a "BUY" with a price target of $27/share.

I believe the current market environment completely underestimates everything having to do with office and life sciences. Because of that, I pick out the "best" of these companies - and now this includes healthcare as well. At BBB+ and with a well-covered yield and a solid management team, I believe this company is definitely part of that positive potential. Other undervalued stalwarts are companies I have been writing on, calling for, and showcasing to you, such as Boston Properties (BXP), Highwoods (HIW), Kilroy (KRC), and above all for comparison here, Alexandria (ARE).

I'm long all of these companies. When it comes to Alexandria, more than 1.9% of my commercial/corporate portfolio is made up of this business.

I'm adding PEAK to the list of undervalued, qualitative REITs and I'm starting with a "BUY" today at market opening.

Here is my thesis for PEAK.

Thesis

Healthpeak is one of the better healthcare REITs out there. Its portfolio is sound, its fundamentals are safe, the yield is extremely well-covered, and the company has an attractive future prospect based on both stability and slight growth of its prospects. The next few years will be tough for REITs in the space, but I believe that PEAK will be one of the REITs that survive and thrive.

Based on this, I consider this company an attractive "BUY" at a good price, where we can see a conservative double-digit upside. Ever since selling off its senior portfolio, the company's earnings capacity has been declining from 2015 levels - but it's stabilizing, and I see a potential for growth in the next few years.

I give the company a conservative P/FFO of at least 13.5, implying a long-term PT of $27/share, and an upside of at least 15% here.

PEAK is a "BUY" and a good one.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

This means that the company fulfills every single one of my criteria, making it relatively straightforward why I view it as a "BUY" here.