Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alibaba: Vast Earnings Beat And Return To Growth

Aug. 10, 2023 9:07 AM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)
A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
9.19K Followers

Summary

  • Alibaba's fiscal first quarter earnings beat expectations with revenue up 14% and earnings up 48%.
  • The company plans to spin off Alibaba Cloud and other business units, which are performing well, to focus on its core eCommerce business.
  • Alibaba's stock remains cheap and undervalued, despite risks such as competition in Chinese e-commerce and tense US-China relations.
  • In this article, I explain why I remain bullish on Alibaba following its first quarter earnings release.

Clinton Global Initiative"s 10th Annual Meeting - Day 3

jack ma

Michael Loccisano

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) just released its fiscal first quarter earnings. The release widely beat expectations on revenue as well on earnings per share ("EPS"). Revenue came in at $32.29 billion, up 14%, marking BABA's first

This article was written by

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
9.19K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.