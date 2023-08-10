duncan1890/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

After long periods of being in the doldrums, Italian stocks have proven to be a surprisingly useful source of returns this year. The benchmark FTSE MIB hit 15-year highs this year, whilst the iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) - an ideal platform for global investors to play Italian equities - has managed to deliver 19% returns, almost twice as much as the popular developed market benchmark - the Vanguard FTSE Developed Market ETF.

Interestingly enough, despite the uptrend witnessed this year, Italian stocks still remain one of the cheapest options to own from a valuation angle. According to Morningstar, EWI's holdings are currently priced at only 8.6x P/E, cheaper than all of Blackrock's other flagship ETFs that provide country-specific equity exposure to some of Europe's largest individual economies.

Having said that, we believe Italian stocks are intrinsically cheap because the risk profile associated with this product and the Italian economy in general, is quite high. Recent economic and political developments, coupled with the unfavorable risk-reward on the charts, make us question if EWI will be in a position to generate further outsized gains from these levels. Here's why we are cautious about EWI.

Floundering Growth Landscape

Firstly, there are concerns over the growth landscape in Italy; at the start of last month, the Meloni administration sounded quite bullish, suggesting that FY23 growth could come in at 1.2%, above the previous official forecasts of 1%. We found it odd that such positive rhetoric was being bandied around, particularly as manufacturing PMIs had been slumping to 3-year lows.

Nonetheless, late last month, we got quite a shocker when Q2 GDP growth only came in at 0.6% (below street estimates of 0.9%) raising question marks over whether Italy will be able to deliver on its FY target. Crucially, on a sequential basis, it contracted by 0.3% from the Q1 GDP levels.

Italian officials are banking on the services segment to support the economy, but it's worth noting that the services PMI has been on a downward slump for 3 straight months, and the most recent reading for July, was the slowest since the turn of the year, and was also below street estimates by 1.3%.

Investors should also note that Italy is heavily reliant on funds from the EU's Recovery and Resilience Facility (27% of the total EUR 723bn war chest could go to Italy alone, through 2026) which it believes could help drive close to 80% of this year's growth. There are no freebies here, and rather Italy will be required to meet certain policy targets and milestones, which it has largely failed to do. A failure to meet these targets means Italy may only likely receive partial payments, which could be a blow to the growth narrative.

Do note that even if Italy manages to trump its FY GDP growth target in 2023, next year's prospects are nothing to shout home about. In fact, according to the IMF's most recent economic outlook (July 2023 report), Italy will likely be the slowest-growing advanced economy in 2024, with expected real GDP growth of only 0.9%.

Recent Banking-Related Developments Could Limit EWI's Progress

It's fair to say that one of the main drivers for EWI's performance this year is its significant exposure (one-third of the portfolio) to Italian banks which have largely been on fire.

For instance, a couple of weeks back, the country's largest bank - Intesa Sanpaolo (which is incidentally EWI's third largest holding) delivered Q2 net profit figures that were a whopping 25% above street estimates. Crucially, whilst last year, the bank was only expected to hit a EUR6.5bn net profit threshold by FY25, now it is on course to cross EUR7bn by this year itself!

Intesa isn't the only one; even EWI's next largest holding- UniCredit, recently scaled up its FY net profit guidance by 11% from previous estimates after benefitting from a more sanguine NII backdrop.

All in all, given some of the superior net profit upgrades, investors were getting excited about receiving bumper distributions by way of dividends and buybacks, but the prospects of that appeared to have dimmed significantly after developments this week.

As noted earlier, Italy's fiscal position isn't the most robust, and lingering uncertainties around procuring funds from the EU have prompted the Italian officials to find other "Robin Hoodesque" ways to enhance its populist positioning.

On Monday, it was first reported that a 40% tax would be levied on excess banking profits linked to higher interest rates (basically the net interest income or NII). This was not taken well by the markets, and the following day, the finance ministry came out with another notification stating that the tax levied would also not exceed more than 0.1% of a certain bank's assets.

Note that NII levels - for Italian banks as a whole - which have largely hovered around the EUR5-6bn mark - have spiked over the EUR 8bn mark in recent quarters, even before Q2 which will likely be higher. Net fee progression, on the other hand, has been fairly consistent. Going forward, rather than paying the huge 40% tax, we suspect most banks could lift their cost of deposits so that NII growth gets tapered to more normalized levels, thus reducing the overall profits that could be taxed.

Regardless, one way or the other, Italian banks will have a lot less excess cash to distribute to shareholders. UBS thinks the tax impact could wipe out EUR1.9bn of banking profits, and Citibank believes the outflow could amount to 0.5% of total risk-weighted assets.

All in all, sentiment towards the Italian banking sector is expected to take a beating.

Closing Thoughts - Technical Considerations

Even as far as the charts are concerned, it does not look like a long position will be too rewarding at this juncture, as the risk-reward isn't in your favor.

Investors fishing for potential rotational opportunities within the Eurozone universe may have been attracted by EWI's positioning over a year ago, when the relative strength ratio of EWI to the iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (EZU), was around 12% off the mid-point of its decade long range. That ratio has now mean-reverted, dampening the allure of rotating into EWI.

Then, if we look at EWI's standalone monthly chart, it feels rather fitting that the Meloni government dropped the tax windfall bombshell at this point, as EWI had just recently revisited a crucial pivot point (the downward sloping black boundary) and was looking for a catalyst one way or the other.

We've seen previously (yellow highlighted areas), how this terrain has often proven to be a hindrance for EWI to kick on, and we won't be surprised to see the same pattern play out yet again. EWI is a HOLD.