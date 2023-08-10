Dilok Klaisataporn

In 'Ares Capital: A Rock Of Stability With An 11% Yield', I posted in March that passive income investors could get a good deal with Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC), primarily because the business development company's stock became undervalued in the context of the banking crisis in 1Q-23. As a higher-quality BDC with good dividend coverage and healthy portfolio metrics, Ares Capital Corp was an obvious choice for me to recommend.

Today, however, Ares Capital Corp trades at a premium to net asset value again which is the reason for this downgrade. Though I have high confidence in the sustainability of Ares Capital Corp's dividend, which has consistently been covered by net investment income in the last year, as well as in the second quarter, the change in the valuation situation no longer makes Ares Capital Corp a steal.

No Material Change In Portfolio Composition, Solid Credit Quality

Higher interest rates are both a tailwind and a headwind for BDCs. BDCs that have positioned themselves to profit from higher interest rates through investments in floating-rate debt investments, like Ares Capital Corp, stand to reap higher net interest income from a changing interest rate environment. On the other side, higher interest rates weigh on new loan originations as higher borrowing costs lower demand for new capital.

Ares Capital Corp's net fundings in the second quarter totaled only $132 million compared against $1.75 billion in the year ago period amid slowing demand for new loan originations in a market that is forced to absorb much higher interest rates.

Though Ares Capital Corp made a solid number of gross commitments in the second quarter, totaling $1.22 billion, a high number of exits/repayments limited Ares Capital Corp's origination potential in the second quarter.

Net Fundings (Ares Capital Corp)

In the second quarter, Ares Capital Corp's portfolio composition has not seen a major change, meaning First and Second Senior Secured Loans continued to account for approximately 60% of portfolio investments while approximately 68% of all debt investments were floating-rate.

Floating-rate investments are paying big dividends for BDCs like Ares Capital Corp in a rising-rate environment and as long as the central keeps raising rates, the BDC will profit from interest tailwinds. Because of the company's floating-rate positioning, Ares Capital Corp has seen 22% net investment income growth between 2Q-22 and 2Q-23.

Investment Portfolio (Ares Capital Corp)

Ares Capital Corp's portfolio quality improved QoQ in the second quarter and the BDC had a non-accrual ratio of 1.1% (based on fair value), down from 1.3% in 1Q-23. I generally view a non-accrual ratio above 1.5% as problematic as it indicates that a BDC's net investment income and dividend coverage might be negatively affected moving forward.

Non-Accrual Ratio (Ares Capital Corp)

Ares Capital Corp's Updated Dividend Pay-Out Metrics

Ares Capital Corp just reported results for its second quarter which is why I have updated the BDC's dividend pay-out metrics below. In the most recent quarter, Ares Capital Corp's investment portfolio produced $0.57 per share in net investment income, reflecting 10% YoY growth. With a pay-out ratio of 84% in 2Q-23 and 77% in the last twelve months, I give Ares Capital Corp a high dividend safety grade.

Pay-Out Ratio (Author Created Table Using Company Supplements)

No Longer Trading At A Discount To Net Asset Value

When it comes to investing in BDCs, ideally I like to purchase high-yielding BDCS that offer good dividend coverage, at a discount to net asset value, simply because it improves my margin of safety and this rationale has been behind my last buy recommendation for Ares Capital Corp in March when the market panicked about SVB's failure.

With that said, Ares Capital Corp's market valuation has rebounded substantially from the March market panic and BDC valuations in general have recovered. Ares Capital Corp, for example, while trading at a discount to NAV in March is now trading at a 5% premium to net asset value , which I think makes the BDC less attractive as a passive income investment.

My Investment Plan With Respect To ARCC

I plan to sell my ARCC stock at 1.10-1.15x net asset value which leads to a potential sell range of $20.44-21.37 (based on ARCC's 2Q-23 net asset value of $18.58 per share).

I will consider doubling down on ARCC at 0.90-0.95x 2Q-23 net asset value which sets up a potential buy range of $16.72-17.65.

What About Ares Capital Corp's Risks?

Ares Capital Corp, like so many other BDCs, has positioned its investment portfolio in such a way that it will profit from rate hikes on the part of the central bank. At the end of the second quarter, 68% of the BDC's investments were linked to floating-rate debt investments. Hence, an end to the current rate-hiking cycle could negatively impact Ares Capital Corp's potential for net investment income growth, and by extension, dividend growth.

My Conclusion

Adding Ares Capital Corp to a high-quality passive income portfolio made a lot of sense in March when the stock was trading at a NAV discount, but sentiment and BDC valuations have now normalized and returned to where they were in March.

Now, with a major re-rating having taking place in the last five months, Ares Capital Corp is no longer a steal. Though the BDC maintained healthy portfolio quality in 2Q-23 and achieved solid dividend coverage, I would not want to add here.

Ares Capital Corp is now trading at a premium of 5% to its net asset value which has lowered the margin of safety inherent in an ARCC investment.

I am preparing to sell my position at 1.10x net asset value and look forward to establishing a new ARCC position at 0.95x net asset value.