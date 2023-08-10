Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Google: Should It Pay A Dividend?

Aug. 10, 2023 10:20 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL2 Comments
Summary

  • Stock prices and returns are in part influenced by a company's net cash on the balance sheet and future expected free cash flows.
  • Alphabet has a strong net cash position and generates tremendous free cash flow, generating a firm foundation for its share price.
  • Dividends are not a driver of a company's intrinsic value, and a myopic focus on dividends could result in underperformance.
  • Since a dividend is capital appreciation that otherwise would have been achieved had the dividend not been paid, we're indifferent to whether Alphabet eventually pays a dividend.
  • However, if or when Alphabet does pay a dividend, the company may become one of the best dividend growth stocks on the market given its strong cash-based sources of intrinsic value.

A man is using a notebook computer to searching for information. A virtual screen of the Search website browser for finding data on the internet. Global network, search engine optimization technology

Ole_CNX

By Brian Nelson, CFA

Stock prices and returns are in part a function of a company's net cash on the balance sheet and future expected enterprise free cash flows (and changes in them). We call these two items a company's cash-based

This article was written by

Valuentum profile picture
Valuentum
17.46K Followers
Comments (2)

Three Wood Capital profile picture
Three Wood Capital
Today, 10:38 AM
Analyst
Comments (309)
Thanks. One thing that gets overlooked with a dividend policy is that companies tend to heavily scrutinize their capital allocation decisions when 40% of the FCF gets shipped to shareholders. It provides discipline for the management team. I think GOOGL would be better off employing a robust buyback program returning nearly all of its FCF back to shareholders. Either way, it doesn’t matter to me, but I’d like to see some strategy from them rather than stacking cash to the moon.

AAPL and MSFT continue to reinvest in the business, pay rising dividends, and buyback globs of stock. GOOGL has more than enough cash to do all three as well. I think it would be better off buying back $100B of stock a year and funding all the crazy stuff it still does while getting to a cash neutral position.
m
magenta17
Today, 10:35 AM
Comments (4.88K)
They should. Other 1T market caps do like MSFT AAPL! Longz GOOGL! :-)
