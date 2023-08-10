Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Perma-Fix: Momentum Continues Post Q2 Earnings Numbers

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.65K Followers

Summary

  • Perma-Fix Environmental Services may be experiencing a bullish pattern, indicating potential rising prices in the near-term.
  • Q2 earnings report showed top-line gains and improved net profit, indicating sustained growth.
  • Consensus estimates expect solid cash-flow generation and earnings growth, with improved EPS revisions and potential breakout in the future.

Toxic Substance

tunart/E+ via Getty Images

Technical Analysis

If we pull up a short-term chart of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI), we see that we have a potential ascending triangle (bullish pattern) in play in the waste management company. Although some analysts may

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.65K Followers
http://www.individualtrader.net/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PESI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.