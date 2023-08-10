Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 10, 2023 10:16 AM ETGerdau S.A. (GGB)
Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gustavo Werneck – Chief Executive Officer

Rafael Japur – Chief Financial Officer

Renata Oliva Battiferro – Investor Relations General Manager

Conference Call Participants

Caio Greiner – BTG Pactual

Daniel Sasson – Itaú BBA

Rafael Barcellos – Santander

Thiago Lofiego – Bradesco BBI

Vanessa Quiroga – Credit Suisse

Rodolfo Angele – JP Morgan

Gustavo Werneck

Good morning, all of you. Hello, everyone. I hope you're all well, and thank you for the opportunity to join us today during this video conference to announce Gerdau's Results for the Second Quarter of 2023. Next to me is our CFO, Rafael Japur. And for both of us, it's always a pleasure to talk to you about our performance and also clarify issues that may arise during our presentation.

I would like to start by talking about the macro business environment, the general results. And right afterwards, I will detail – give you more details about our business operations. Right after that, Japur will talk about our financial performance. And at the end, I will give you some more details about our ESG agenda. And at the end, we will both be available to talk to you about any points that you want to elaborate further.

I would like to start the second slide, talking about the macro environment in which Gerdau operates. Throughout the second quarter of 2023 and amid a very challenging scenario, we continue to deliver very consistent results based on a model of geographic diversification of assets in the Americas and our flexible production routes. Two factors [Audio Gap] China remains having very high steel production, very close to historic levels.

While at the same time, measures of stimulus to boost steel consumption, particularly coming from the

