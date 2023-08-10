Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 10, 2023 10:20 AM ETZurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY), ZFSVF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.71K Followers

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCQX:ZURVY) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jon Hocking - Head, IR & Rating Agency Management

Mario Greco - Group CEO

George Quinn - Group CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Sinclair - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Michael Huttner - Berenberg

Andrew Ritchie - Autonomous

Peter Eliot - Kepler Cheuvreux

William Hawkins - KBW

Ismael Dabo - Morgan Stanley

Vinit Malhotra - Mediobanca

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Zurich Insurance Group Half Year Results 2023 Conference Call. I'm Andrei, the Chorus Call operator. [Operator Instructions].

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Jon Hocking, Head of Investor Relations and Rating Agency Management. Please go ahead, sir.

Jon Hocking

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Zurich Insurance Group's Half Year 2023 Results Q&A Call. On the call today is our Group CEO, Mario Greco; our Group CFO, George Quinn. [Operator Instructions]. Thank you very much. Mario?

Mario Greco

Thank you, Jon. And good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for joining us. I'm here, of course, with George Quinn, our Group CFO. Before we answer your questions, I wanted to provide you with a few remarks on our results. We have made a very strong start to our new financial cycle. BOP at $3.7 billion is flat on the record result from a year ago, and it's higher in per share terms.

NEOS is the highest in the first half period since 2008 with U.S. dollar EPS up 8%, on track for the target we set back in November. BOP at ROE is extremely strong at 22.9%. And while this tends to be stronger in the first half given the dividend payment, this clearly demonstrates the quality of our business portfolio.

I am particularly pleased

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.