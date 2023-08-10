Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Victor Dergunov runs The Financial Prophet and joins Kim Khan to discuss their first reactions to today's CPI numbers - we hit the 'goldilocks' zone (1:00). Will the Fed be encouraged, are they done hiking rates? (3:15) Inflation and labor market, 2 crucial things to watch for a soft landing (5:00) looking for a better market into year end (7:00) and Disney's 'pretty good' earnings (11:20).

Some highlights (we will update with a full transcript of the episode later today):

Dergunov says:

“It’s really encouraging to see the CPI come in slightly below estimates. I was actually pretty concerned we could see a higher number – 3.5% or higher. That would have been really disappointing for the markets” showing the Fed’s game plan was losing effectiveness.

If the PCE “further confirms” that inflation is moderating we could see a Fed “pivot” in the first half of 2024.

The two crucial elements … we need to watch are inflation and the labor market. So we need inflation to continue to moderate to that 2% rate and we need the labor stay intact and not to fall apart. We definitely don’t want it to go negative – that would damage the ‘soft landing’ narrative,” which would be.a real problem for the stock market.

With the big gains off the market lows, the market is in a “pullback, consolidation and rotation phase” with capital coming out of high valuation tech stocks, which is a very “healthy dynamic for the market.”

The pullback could last several weeks, but then the S&P should move higher into the second half of the year, ending 4,800-5,000 in 2023.

Disney (DIS) streaming numbers showed “very constructive” average revenue per user increases and “there’s much more profitability in this segment than is currently factored in” and shares could see a positive turn.

Disney is missing “compelling content,” but if “they can restore this single element I think Disney could come together nicely and we should see significant upside ahead and then maybe Apple (AAPL) or another company will come in and discuss a partial acquisition of their assets.”