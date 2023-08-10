Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 10, 2023 10:31 AM ETYETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.71K Followers

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tom Shaw - Vice President, Investor Relations

Matt Reintjes - President & Chief Executive Officer

Mike McMullen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Randy Konik - Jefferies

Peter Benedict - Baird

Sharon Zackfia - William Blair

Joe Altobello - Raymond James

Robby Ohmes - Bank of America ML

Peter Grom - UBS

John Kernan - TD Cowen

Xian Siew Hew Sam - BNP Paribas

Tom Shaw

Good morning and thanks for joining us to discuss YETI Holdings' Second Quarter 2023 results. Leading the call today will be Matt Reintjes, President and CEO; and Mike McMullen, CFO. Following our prepared remarks, we'll open the call for your questions. Before we begin, we'd like to remind you that some of the statements that we make today on this call may be considered forward-looking, and such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. For more information, please refer to the risk factors detailed in our most recently filed Form 10-Q and the Form 8-K filed with the SEC today.

We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements made today as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Unless otherwise stated, our financial measures disclosed on this call will be on a non-GAAP basis. We use non-GAAP measures as we believe they more accurately represent the true operational performance and underlying results of our business. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this morning's press release or in the presentation posted this morning through Investor Relations section of our website at yeti.com.

And now, I

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.