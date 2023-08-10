deberarr

~ by Snehasish Chaudhuri, MBA (Finance).

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) was formed on November 1, 2010, by The Vanguard Group, Inc. and it invests in growth and value stocks of real estate companies in the global ex-U.S. region. The fund is well-diversified with exposure to over 700 securities from various countries and throughout all industries. Unlike most international funds, VNQI has smaller allocations to Europe and Latin American countries. Almost 59 percent of its assets are invested in five Asia-Pacific markets of Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, China, and Singapore. With investments in over 700 securities, VNQI will hardly get impacted by price performance of any particular stock.

VNQI Has Erratic Yield And Its Price And Total Returns Have Mostly Been Negative

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares seeks to track the performance of the S&P Global ex-U.S. Property Index by using full replication techniques. This index is a float-adjusted, market-capitalization weighted index which measures the performance of global real estate stocks in both developed and emerging markets. Stocks primarily belong to publicly traded equity real estate investment trust ("REIT") and real estate management & development ("REMD") companies. VNQI is currently trading at a low price, and its cheap valuation could lead to market-beating returns. However, its yield has been quite erratic, and currently, the fund doesn't offer any payout at all. The price returns have mostly been negative, so is the annual average total return.

VNQI's Major Investments Failed To Generate Price Growth On A Consistent Basis

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares invested its one-third assets in 22 equity stocks of REITs and REMDs. These stocks can give us a direction of price growth of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares. I find that 2023 has been really poor for these stocks. Only five stocks (SURDF, DWAHY, MTSFY, SWPRF and DIFTY, see list below) were able to generate positive price growth. Performance of all these stocks were not impressive in the long run either. Over the past five years, again only five stocks (WRFRF, GMGSF, CRBJF, SEGXF and ACDSF) were able to generate positive price growth. For obvious reasons, VNQI, too, failed to generate positive price growth all over the years. In the absence of any payout, the total returns have also been disappointing for its investors on a consistent basis.

VNQI PORTFOLIO (Seeking Alpha)

Increase In Interest Rates Negatively Impacted Real Estate Prices And Rents

It's been almost 3.5 years since the covid-19 pandemic-related market crash. While many sectors have entered into a bearish rally within this period, the real estate sector has failed to do so. Skyrocketing inflation has resulted in an abnormal increase in interest rates, which have, in turn, led to worsening investor sentiment, and lower asset prices and valuations. Equities are down, as are bonds, preferred shares, real assets, and most other asset classes. REITs are not only down, but also down by a large extent, in both the U.S. and foreign markets. Plummeting demand for real estate negatively impacted real estate prices and rents which in turn hampered the price growth of REITs and REIT funds like Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares.

Despite Being Available At A Lower Valuation, Risk Of Investing In VNQI Is Too High

In the absence of any yield, its total return was equally pathetic at negative 8 percent over the past three years. During the same period, the S&P 500 (SP500) generated a total return of almost 41 percent, i.e., more than 12 percent CAGR. S&P 500 also generated a total return of 18.32 percent during 2023, and 10.54 percent over the past one year. Unfortunately, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares failed to generate any positive return during these periods, too, and doesn't seem to be in a position to deliver in the near future.

VNQI's plummeting share price has led to a much lower valuation as well, with the fund currently trading with a 12x P/E ratio, and a 0.7x PB ratio. Both are incredibly low considering the benchmark index has a P/E of 29.66 and P/B of 2.29. The fund's underlying holdings trading below their book values implies that the value of their real estate assets are not adequately accounted for. All these factors raise an alarm when an investor is looking for exposure in international REITs. Such investors can very well be advised to create their own portfolio of individual REITs, by investing in 8 to 10 stocks of their choice depending on their investment goals and investment horizon. Another option for investors could be to take a look at larger REITs based in the U.S. that also have properties overseas so that they can gain from exposure to both worlds.

Investment Thesis

REITs generally possess physical assets that have the potential to generate steady returns in adverse economic conditions. Unfortunately, this has not been the case for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares so far. The fund invests significantly in Retail & Hospitality REITs, Healthcare REITs and office REITs. These segments are not expected to perform well. A higher emphasis on residential REITs and infrastructure REITs would have been beneficial in the long run. However, this fund doesn't have enough exposures in that area. It doesn't offer any decent yield and the price growth has been really disappointing. In my opinion, this ex-U.S. real estate sector ETF is not the international equity exposure that investors are actually looking for.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares currently trades with an incredibly low share price, significantly below from its pre-pandemic level price. Valuations are incredibly low too, and the fund is trading at a negligible discount from its net asset value. On the other hand, the fund's risky holdings and poor performance are disappointing, and perhaps deal-breakers for some investors.

It would be wiser for investors looking for exposure in real estate sector in their sought-after Asia-pacific markets to buy 3 to 4 stocks from each of these markets instead of going for a portfolio of 700 equities, which in any case should not be able to deliver growth on a consistent basis.