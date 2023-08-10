Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AT&T Has Lost The Perception Battle

Aug. 10, 2023 12:10 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)TMUS, VZ1 Comment
Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
7.12K Followers

Summary

  • AT&T’s churn rate in the recent quarter was 0.79% compared to 0.75% in the year-ago quarter and 0.69% in the 2Q21.
  • AT&T is losing the perception battle in terms of network coverage to T-Mobile, which has posted a better churn rate at 0.77%.
  • T-Mobile’s churn rate is only 2 basis points better than AT&T, but it shows the possibility of a long-term trend as more customers sign up and stay with T-Mobile.
  • This could force AT&T to increase investment in plan pricing and network coverage, both of which will hurt free cash flow.
  • T-Mobile’s lack of dividend is a massive competitive advantage which would be difficult for AT&T to overcome.

AT&T Stock Jumps On Strong Earnings Report

Brandon Bell

AT&T (NYSE:T) reported reasonable results in the recent quarter in a few metrics. However, its churn rate increased YoY to 0.79% and the net additions came at only 326,000 compared to 813,000 in the year-ago quarter. At

This article was written by

Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
7.12K Followers
I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

T
Taterman
Today, 12:18 PM
Comments (1.05K)
T Mobile shows it can be done. T shows they dont know who to do it. Just another T shareholder that likes the dividend, but lost too much principal to justify the position.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.