Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

What The Fed Might Do After The July 2023 CPI Report

Aug. 10, 2023 11:45 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), DJI, NDX, SPXAAL, CL1:COM, COP, CVX, F, FPD, GM, MRO, QQQ, SGOV, SPY, TSLA, UAL, XOM, IWM, SP1005 Comments
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • July 2023 Consumer Price Inflation increased by 0.2%, below expectations.
  • Energy prices rose slightly, but are down significantly in the last 12 months.
  • Investors should expect another rate hike and should consider energy firms for potential profitability.
  • Timing of rate hike discussed.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of DIY Value Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Young family managing budget and paying bills and taxes.

ArtistGNDphotography

At the open, the S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq (QQQ) reacted favorably to the softer-than-expected inflation figures. Stock traders welcomed the stock volatility from the U.S. CPI report for July 2023. Investors prefer to filter

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply-discounted stocks. Click on the "follow" button beside my name. Join DIY investing today. 



This article was written by

Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
31.8K Followers
Get quick do-it-yourself tips on maximizing risk-adjusted returns

Individual investor with three decades of experience who runs DIY Value Investing.

Affiliate partner at StockRover.

Chris (diyvalueinvestor@gmail.com) is an Hon B.Sc graduate (with distinction) in Science and Economics. He holds a PMP (Project Management Professional) designation.  

Do. Act. Invest.

About Do-it-Yourself Value Investing: Sectors include life science, technology, and dividend-growth income stocks. Through top DIY model holdings, members learn how to manage their trading and investments.

Once you are convinced the ideas have merit, Act on it and put a trading plan together, together with an entry and exit point, based on the DIY Top ideas.

Invest and buy the stock. Then wait for the idea to bear fruit.

I seek undervalued, unappreciated value stock ideas and share them first with DIY members. Follows Warren Buffett's mantra: do not lose money.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

Tao Jaxx profile picture
Tao Jaxx
Today, 11:55 AM
Analyst
Comments (3.46K)
Extra rate hike likely indeed this year unless core services stickiness dissipates.
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Today, 11:55 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (22.29K)
Footnotes (1)
Ford and GM are off sharply. GM announced...get this... Cadillac reveals first full-size, all-electric SUV for $130,000.

(2) China posted export of -14.5% and -12.4% import. While $BABA +12% revenue, China is the world's manufacturer. It points to a global slowdown.

(3) To invest in monetary policy, buy clean energy; invest in war economy.
---
(1) are do-not buys
(2) We picked $EDU, DIDIY for a buck after its de-listing.
(3) hyper-growth
B
BigIke1313
Today, 11:52 AM
Comments (416)
Gas is up bigly in last month to almost $4/gal. This will be big economy drag. Then student loans start on Oct. another big drag.
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Today, 11:57 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (22.29K)
@BigIke1313 3.64 to 3.94 for +10% (click the 3 month chart) ycharts.com/...
pftthree profile picture
pftthree
Today, 12:08 PM
Premium
Comments (942)
@Chris Lau Oil is only going higher. Profitable but with re-expansion going higher.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.