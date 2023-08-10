Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MorphoSys AG (MOR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 10, 2023 11:40 AM ETMorphoSys AG (MOR), MPSYF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.72K Followers

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Julia Neugebauer – Head of Investor Relations

Jean-Paul Kress – Chief Executive Officer

Tim Demuth – Chief Research and Development Officer

Lucy Crabtree – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Xian Deng – UBS

Derek Archila – Wells Fargo

Jason Butler – JMP

James Quigley – Morgan Stanley

Manos Mastorakis – Deutsche Bank

Rajan Sharma – Goldman Sachs

Ingrid Gafanhao – Bryan Garnier

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the MorphoSys Second Quarter and First Half 2023 Financial Results. Throughout today's recorded presentation all participants will be in a listen-only mode. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Julia Neugebauer. Please go ahead.

Julia Neugebauer

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon or good morning. My name is Julia Neugebauer, Head of Investor Relations at MorphoSys. And it is my pleasure to welcome you to our 2023 half year financial results conference call. With me on the call today are Jean-Paul Kress, our Chief Executive Officer; Tim Demuth, our Chief Research and Development Officer; and Lucy Crabtree, our new Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you on Slide 2 that some of our statements made during the call today are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our expectations for the commercialization of our products and our development plans and expectations for the compounds in our pipeline as well as the development plans of our collaboration partners. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially, including those described in MorphoSys 20-F and annual report all for the year ended December 31, 2022, and from

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.