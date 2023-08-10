Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 10, 2023 11:41 AM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO), NONOF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.72K Followers

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Bohsen - CVP & Head, IR

Lars Jorgensen - President & CEO

Camilla Sylvest - EVP, Commercial Strategy & Corporate Affairs

Douglas Langa - EVP, North America Operations

Martin Lange - EVP, Development

Karsten Knudsen - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Martin Parkhoi - SEB

Richard Parkes - BNP Paribas Exane

Emily Field - Barclays Bank

Peter Verdult - Citigroup

Harry Sephton - Crédit Suisse

Peter Welford - Jefferies

Sachin Jain - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Richard Vosser - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kerry Holford - Berenberg

Michael Novod - Nordea Markets

Michael Leuchten - UBS

Florent Cespedes - Societe Generale

Michael Nedelcovych - TD Cowen

Simon Baker - Redburn

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q2 2023 Novo Nordisk A/S Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Daniel Bohsen, Head of Investor Relations. Go ahead.

Daniel Bohsen

Thank you. Welcome to this Novo Nordisk earnings call for the first 6 months of 2023 and the outlook for the year. My name is Daniel Bohsen, and I'm Head of Investor Relations at Novo Nordisk. With me today, I have CEO of Novo Norsk, Lars Jorgensen; Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Strategy and Corporate Affairs, Camilla Sylvest; Executive Vice President and Head of North America Operations, Doug Langa; Executive Vice President and Head of Development, Martin Lange; and finally, Chief Financial Officer, Karsten Knudsen.

All speakers will be available for the Q&A session. Today's announcement and the slides for this call are available on our website, novonordisk.com. Please note that this call is being webcast live

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.