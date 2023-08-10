July CPI Report: Another One For The Bulls

alberto clemares expósito

If there was going to be a hot CPI report because of seasonal factors, this one likely would have been it. However, the report came in largely in line with expectations with some bullish surprises. On a monthly basis, both headline CPI and Core CPI rose at .2%, which dashed the thesis that the report would show a re-acceleration of inflation. Jobless claims came in at the same time for a one-two punch in favor of a soft landing.

I have covered this extraordinary Fed hiking cycle extensively:

Before Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, I postulated that the Fed was calling the bond market's bluff that it would "break something" and that they had a better grip on financial stability than consensus afforded.

After the last Fed meeting, I stated that I believed the Fed would hike zero times or only one more time (one and done). That's now the consensus view, but it was not then.

I predicted there was potential for diminished volatility following the last jobs report after the sell-off caused by the ADP report. I got people into the Dow before its recent 13-day streak.

Now, I'm confirming that notion. I believe this next hike will be the last in a gauntlet of a hiking cycle.

Positive economic data are increasingly validating the possibility of a soft landing. Inflation is coming down convincingly and potentially persistently.

There's one more CPI report before the Fed's next meeting and one more jobs report. If both these reports come in at or below expectations, as they have for two consecutive months now, it's safe to say that the Fed will not hike in September absent an unforeseen development. Soaring US borrowing costs and banking turmoil likely makes the Fed a bit more willing to make "higher for longer" as short as is humanly possible.

Advisor Perspectives

July CPI was the most critical data point of this week that broke favorably for the bulls on Thursday morning. It's a welcome development since poor Chinese export numbers and a Moody's downgrade of banks has markets in a sour mood. There was a lot to like in this CPI report that dovetails on recent Fed commentary suggesting the July hiking cycle could be at an end.

While the headline CPI rate increased from 3.0% in June to 3.2% in July, the reading was below the consensus estimate of 3.3%. Core inflation is down to 4.7% for the second month, which is hugely positive for the soft landing thesis. Core inflation was up just 3.1% if you annualized the last three months.

BLS

It's also important to put that 3.2% in context. Remember that the headline inflation rate was a white-hot 9.1% a little over a year ago. So, the disinflationary momentum over the last year has been considerable, and there are some reasons why the final mile toward 2% could be a bit easier than the consensus currently postulates. The reason is the shelter component of CPI, and we'll dive into detail later in this article.

WSJ

On a three-month basis, Core Inflation increased slowly in the last two years. Since core inflation, in particular, is so critical to the Fed being able eventually to ease, this is a very welcome development for the bulls.

A Look Under the Hood

One important dynamic to understand when analyzing the CPI is that it's a backward-looking report. It's not a contemporary measure of US activity. However, when you give some depth to the data releases across different time horizons, you can see that there is a clear disinflationary trend forming, and incredibly, at the 3-month time horizon, CPI suggests that the Fed could be nearer to achieving its 2% target than many in the Wall Street consensus would care to admit. Particularly since the composition of items that are driving inflation in 2023 are more concentrated than in 2022.

Fundstrat Global Advisors

My former boss, Tom Lee, has been more prescient on the disinflationary forces in the economy than any other market commentator. It can get confusing when you get under the hood of the inflation numbers, but this chart he and his team did I think puts the issue into stark relief. The drivers of inflation have become concentrated and many items are flat. Increasingly some are outright deflationary.

BLS

The CPI report can be confusing because of the many components that make it up. However, breaking it out can simplify the issue. I think the chart above shows vital shelter/housing is in the future path of inflation. And indications are that shelter has started to turn down.

And if shelter turns down, it would be difficult for headline and core inflation to re-accelerate in a meaningful way. Of course, a new energy shock or supply shock could reignite inflation, but as of now, it looks like there's coming relief on the key items exerting inflationary pressure.

Risks and Where I Could Be Wrong

Inflation can be a difficult thing to predict, particularly when it's not clear to what degree it is structural vs. temporary (or transitory) drivers that may correct themselves with time. The last experience with a major inflationary episode when Paul Volcker was chair required successive efforts to bring inflation down because of sticky catalysts like the Arab-Oil Embargo.

Real Economy Blog

Of course, we're facing a similar situation in the global economy now with the Ukraine-Russia War raging on Europe's eastern flank. And while there are reasons to be optimistic in the short term given the recent inflation reports, there's no doubt that long-term drivers could keep inflation elevated.

Aside from war, the recent Chinese technology investment issued by the Biden Administration shows that deglobalization appears to be heating up. Of course, the reintroduction of barriers to trade, and international cooperation could materially raise costs over the long term. Of course, a mismanaged green energy transition could also increase long-term inflation. Nonetheless, I'm more optimistic than much of the consensus on these potential inflationary forces.

Conclusion

I have argued that this Fed hiking cycle is likely over, and today's report gave credence to that notion. Increasingly, the doves on the FOMC appear to have the upper hand. The recent jobs report not only came in cool, but it contained downward revisions on months that were previously thought to be stronger. To me, the recent data releases have suggested the trend in inflation has changed, and despite sentiment, it's falling quite quickly in a way that should be sustainable.

Brookings Institution

One of the things complicating the market's understanding of inflation is political polarization. And while inflation expectations have come down significantly, they still vary by party. And Wall Street leans Republican which I think makes them less receptive to the data showing that inflation is persistently declining.

Federal Reserve, "Who Killed the Phillips Curve? A Murder Mystery."

One area some folks worry about is organized labor pushing up wages and reigniting inflation. While this is possible, organized labor has been essentially gutted and plays a much less significant role in our economy than in the past. This is one area where long-term inflationary pressure won't be as significant as when Volcker was leading the inflation fight.

San Francisco Fed

It all comes down to shelter, and there's some encouraging research from the San Francisco Fed suggesting that relief is forthcoming. Increasingly, the data is showing that a soft landing is not only possible but increasingly likely. I think the sentiment is preventing the market from properly assessing that the risk of inflation re-igniting is much more than a biased Wall Street consensus would suggest.