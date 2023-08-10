Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 10, 2023 11:45 AM ETExcelerate Energy, Inc. (EE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.72K Followers

Excelerate Energy Inc. (NYSE:EE) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 10, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Craig Hicks - Vice President of Investor Relations

Steven Kobos - President and Chief Executive Officer

Dana Armstrong - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Daniel Bustos - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Robertson - Deutsche Bank

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan

Michael Blum - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Excelerate Energy Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Grant and I'll be the operator for today's call. After today’s presentation there will be a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to our host, Craig Hicks, Vice President of Investor Relations and ESG. Please go ahead.

Craig Hicks

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining Excelerate Energy's second quarter 2023 financial results call. Participating on the call today are Steven Kobos, President and Chief Executive Officer and Dana Armstrong, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Also joining the call today is Daniel Bustos, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Our second quarter 2023 results press release and presentation were released yesterday afternoon and can be found on our website at ir.excelerateenergy.com. I would like to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements on this call that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and we make no obligation to update or revise them.

Today's remarks will also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the back of the presentation.

With that, I'd like to now turn the call over to Steven Kobos, Chief Executive Officer

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.