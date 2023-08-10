Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 10, 2023 12:06 PM ETOncoCyte Corporation (OCX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.72K Followers

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephanie Prince - PCG Advisory, IR

Josh Riggs - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Mike Matson - Needham & Co.

Operator

Welcome to the OncoCyte Q2 2023 Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Stephanie Prince from PCG Advisory. Please go ahead.

Stephanie Prince

Thank you, Anthony. And thank you to everyone for joining us for today’s conference call to discuss OncoCyte’s second quarter 2023 financial results and recent operating highlights. If you have not seen today’s financial results press release, please visit the company’s website on the Investors page.

Before turning the call over to Josh Riggs, OncoCyte’s President and Chief Executive Officer, I would like to remind you that during this conference call the company will make projections and forward-looking statements regarding future events. Any statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements.

We encourage you to review the company’s SEC filings, including, without limitation, the company’s 10-K and 10-Qs, which identify the specific risk factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements.

Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. OncoCyte expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise may be required under applicable law.

With that, I will turn the call over to Josh. Josh?

Josh Riggs

Thanks, Stephanie. And welcome everyone to our conference call to discuss our second quarter 2023 highlights. In the first half of 2023, OncoCyte shifted to a

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.