Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) provides banking services to small and mid-sized companies, consumers, and commercial real estate and financial sponsors that are mostly in the Chicago metropolitan area. As their FY2022 10-K explains:

We conduct all our business activities through our subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full service commercial bank, and Byline Bank’s subsidiaries…Our commercial and industrial (“C&I”) group focuses on small and lower middle market businesses with up to $100 million of annual revenue and seeks to establish long term relationships… Our commercial real estate (“CRE”) business focuses on experienced real estate professionals with long track records of performance and access to ample equity capital sources… Our sponsor finance group provides senior secured financing solutions to private equity backed lower middle market companies throughout the U.S. with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization generally between $2.0 million and $10.0 million.

In 2022FY, commercial and industrial loans made up 38% of the firm’s lending portfolio, while commercial real estate accounted for 35%.

Key Points

Revenue and net income (LTM) are at record highs since 2017, while the firm’s P/E (Quarterly) multiple is near a record low.

Byline has been deleveraging, with net debt (quarterly) turning negative for the first time since 2017.

The firm recently acquired Inland Bancorp, Inc. and is now the biggest community bank in Chicago. There has been insider buying in the past quarter.

Despite risks such as geographic concentration and CRE exposure, Byline’s strong financials and upward price momentum present an interesting opportunity for investors.

Strong Financials

Revenue and operating income (LTM) are at their highest levels since 2017, according to data from StockRow. Net income (LTM) is also at a record high since that time.

StockRow

EBT margin, net margin, and FCF margin (LTM) are near the upper end of their historical ranges, currently sitting at 29%, 22%, and 36%, respectively.

StockRow

In the recent quarter, net debt (quarterly) went negative for the first time since at least 2017. Byline’s number of common shares is essentially unchanged since Q2-2020.

StockRow

Attractive Valuations

The firm’s P/E (quarterly) is at its lowest value since at least 2017. Its P/S (quarterly) is near the bottom of its post-2017 range, and its P/B is fairly low and now sitting at 0.82.

StockRow

Potential Catalysts

Byline recently grew its total assets to $8.8b thanks to its recently completed acquisition of Inland Bancorp, as discussed on the Q2-2023 earnings call. The firm is now Chicago’s largest community bank.

Insider buying has taken place during the past quarter, with one director (Antonio del Valle Perochena) buying $0.9m of shares in May of this year and ~$0.43m of shares in August, per finviz. If more insider buying occurs in the future, that could be an additional tailwind for the stock.

finviz

In December of last year, Byline implemented a new stock repurchase program that authorized the firm to buy back up to 1.25m shares (~3.3% of outstanding) before 2023’s end. The firm has a tendency to authorize new repurchase programs at the end of the year; see 2019, 2020, and 2022. If history were to repeat again this year, that could be a tailwind for the price of Byline’s stock.

Risks

Byline is geographically concentrated, primarily serving the Chicago metropolitan area, so the firm’s results are particularly dependent on local economic conditions, per the FY2022 10-K. A slowdown in the local or national economy could lead to a decline in the credit quality of the firm’s borrowers and a rise in loan delinquencies and defaults.

The firm has significant exposure to the real estate market, holding $736m of non-owner occupied CRE loans, $436m of construction loans, $304m of multifamily loans, and $187m of residential mortgage loans as of 2022FY.

If real estate values drop significantly, this could lead to a rise in the fraction of these loans that are non-performing, which might make regulators believe the firm has a higher risk profile and needs stricter capital requirements. It could also lower the value of Byline’s collateral in the event of defaults. CRE loans may be riskier than residential mortgage loans due to their increased size and underwriting complexity. Also, construction loans present unique risks such as cost overruns, contractor credit risk, and project completion risk.

For liquidity, the firm depends on receiving dividends from its wholly-owned subsidiary Byline Bank. The amount of dividends that can be paid out is subject to federal and state laws which could change and adversely impact the firm. As of 2022FY, Byline Bank had the ability to pay up to $126.9m in dividends before needing to receive additional authorization from regulators. A disruption to the bank’s ability to pay dividends would impair the firm’s ability to pay interest on its debts and return capital to shareholders via dividends.

Like all companies that engage in regional banking, Byline’s results suffer during public health emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic; if the pandemic materially worsens or a new threat emerges, economic activity and conditions could drop and lead to a decline in the firm’s performance. Also, general U.S. financial conditions, especially interest rates and inflation, play a large role in the firm’s financial results. If rates rise and borrowing costs increase significantly, the firm’s margins and growth may suffer.

Execution

Buying a stock is a bet on where its price goes, not necessarily the fundamentals of the business. Since there is statistical evidence of trends in equity markets, investors who apply a scientific mindset may benefit from focusing on companies with trending share prices.

Byline’s share price recently started an uptrend on May 4 and is up 32% since. The stock broke above its 200-day average (a popular trend indicator) on July 28, per finviz.

finviz

Zooming out, the stock is still 23% below its peak weekly price in January 2022.

finviz

It may be sensible to consider a bet on this stock only while the uptrend remains in play, perhaps by requiring that a simple trend signal is active; for example, requiring that the price be above its rolling average (50, 100, 200-day, whichever has stronger evidence).

Bottom Line

Byline’s record profits, long-term deleveraging, historically depressed multiples, and trending share price make it an interesting opportunity for investors. While its price continues to trend, the stock could be a reasonable bet for investors with a momentum-inspired strategy to consider.