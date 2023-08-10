Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

O-I Glass: Navigating Challenges And Unlocking Growth In Glass Packaging Industry

Aug. 10, 2023 1:40 PM ETO-I Glass, Inc. (OI)
A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
602 Followers

Summary

  • O-I Glass reported a 20% YoY increase in adjusted earnings and forecasts further improvement in 2024 due to expansion plans and sustainability efforts.
  • The company has boosted revenue despite a decrease in volume, thanks to higher prices and a diverse portfolio of glass packaging solutions.
  • O-I Glass has a lower price-to-earnings ratio compared to its peers and may be undervalued, with potential for growth in the glass container industry.

Glass bottle at factory for production of glass containers. Glass bottle texture

DeSid/iStock via Getty Images

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) is one of the leading glass packaging companies globally and has rewarded investors with returns of 47.08% over the last year. It has an attractive price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and very little

This article was written by

A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
602 Followers
I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.