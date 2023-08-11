Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

How To Earn Potential Buffett-Like Returns With Apple

Aug. 11, 2023 7:40 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)1 Comment
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Apple is down almost 10%, since disappointing earnings came out.
  • It's still 7% overvalued because it was trading at a speculative 32X earnings going into earnings.
  • Analyst price targets are 12-month guesses, and the most optimistic price targets are for 35 to 37X earnings, which Apple only achieved during the pandemic bubble.
  • Apple is now a mature, global luxury brand. It might endure for centuries, but its growth rate is 9% to 10%. The days of Buffett-like 20% annual returns for decades are likely gone for good.
  • One way to earn Buffett-like 20% annual returns from Apple over a two to six-year period is to buy it at a 25% to 45% discount. This article will show you the exact prices at which you should back up the truck on the world's greatest tech luxury brand.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
White Sticky Note With Are You Ready And Red Push Pin On Yellow Background

phototechno/iStock via Getty Images

Like Warren Buffett, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is my favorite company purely from a fundamentals perspective.

Apple is now an aspirational global luxury brand synonymous with modern living, convenience, technology that works, and a

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)

  • my correction watchlist

  • my family's $2.5 million charity hedge fund 

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
106.12K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

B
Brit Dave
Today, 8:09 AM
Premium
Comments (315)
The usual diligent, fact based analysis. Makes complete sense. The main variant to the thesis in my opinion is the ‘potential’ prospect of a ground breaking new product or products. Thinking something jaw dropping in the medical arena that was IP protected and became a must have given its benefits for huge slug of Apple user base. Margin would need to be huge. Don’t think Apple Car would fit the bill.
I have a very small position. Sold Apple once then watched it double and more because I thought it was overpriced.
Hate trying to judge top of stocks share price. Prefer to buy and hold. Like the price point analysis for trigger pulling on dips. Needs patience as ever. Thanks for the valuable work sir. Much appreciated
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.