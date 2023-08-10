Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Valhi: Share Price Has Plummeted, Time To Get In?

Aug. 10, 2023 1:47 PM ETValhi, Inc. (VHI)
Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
325 Followers

Summary

  • Valhi, Inc.'s share price has been consistently declining, with investors losing over 70% of their initial investment in the past year.
  • The company operates in the specialty chemicals industry and has shown decent growth in both top and bottom lines.
  • Valhi's diversification across industries and global presence provide some stability, but the company's low return on assets and declining sales volumes are concerning.

Environment engineer Collect samples of wastewater from industrial canals in test tube, Close up hand with glove Collect samples of wastewater from industrial canals in test tube. mobile water laboratory check

onuma Inthapong

Investment Rundown

The share price performance for Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) over the last 12 months has been detrimental. The share price has consistently been trending downwards and investors back in August last year would have lost over

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
325 Followers
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.