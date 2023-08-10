Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
89bio, Inc.: A Big Bet On NASH

Aug. 10, 2023 1:48 PM ET89bio, Inc. (ETNB)
Summary

  • 89bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing therapies for liver and cardio-metabolic diseases.
  • The stock surged after top-line data from a Phase 2 study for its primary drug candidate targeting NASH came out in March.
  • The company ended the second quarter with nearly $480 million in cash and marketable securities, but has seen insider selling and short interest in the stock.
  • Where does the stock go from here?  An analysis follows below.
Liver anatomical model on doctor"s table during hepatologist consultation for patient with side pain in background. Treatment liver diseases in medicine, conceptual image

peakSTOCK/iStock via Getty Images

Rivers know this: there is no hurry. We shall get there some day.”― A.A. Milne.

Today, we take a deeper look at 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB), which is targeting the large and potentially very lucrative nonalcoholic

Comments

charged profile picture
charged
Today, 1:52 PM
Comments
Planning a phase 3 with fda b4 year end. So far to go its an infant.
